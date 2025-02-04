Emmerdale spoilers: Charity Dingle tells Billy about Joe and Dawn's affair?
Airs Monday 10th February 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Charity Dingle confronts Joe Tate in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Determined to keep Joe Tate from getting his claws into her son, his half-brother Noah, Charity Dingle recently broke into Home Farm looking for intel.
She came away with a laptop and having asked her son Ryan to crack into it, she's found out all sorts, including his affair with his married housemate Dawn.
At Home Farm, Charity confronts Joe, revealing what she knows.
Is she going to tell Billy that his wife and housemate Joe are having an affair?
But Joe doesn't seem that bothered by her threats and is more rattled to learn that Kim doesn't trust him at all and has been bugging him.
Joe later locates the spying device and promptly fakes a phone call to mess with what Kim "thinks" she knows.
Meanwhile, Charity teams up with Sarah, determined to stop Noah from moving to Dubai where Joe's said he can set him up with a job and a flashy lifestyle.
The pair's efforts work on Noah who later tells Joe he's not up for the move. Noah's left stunned by his brother's reaction to the news. Why is Joe so furious?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.
- Caleb Miligan - Will Ash
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Laurel Thomas - Charlotte Bellamy
- Gabby Thomas - Rosie Bentham
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Lydia Hart - Karen Blick
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Paddy Dingle - Dominic Brunt
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Tom King - James Chas
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
