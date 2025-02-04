Emmerdale spoilers: Charity Dingle tells Billy about Joe and Dawn's affair?

Charity Dingle reveals that she knows Joe Tate has been sleeping with his married housemate Dawn

Emmerdale's Charity Dingle confronts Joe Tate in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Determined to keep Joe Tate from getting his claws into her son, his half-brother Noah, Charity Dingle recently broke into Home Farm looking for intel.

She came away with a laptop and having asked her son Ryan to crack into it, she's found out all sorts, including his affair with his married housemate Dawn.

Ryan helped his mum Charity crack into a laptop she'd stolen from Home Farm (Image credit: ITV)

At Home Farm, Charity confronts Joe, revealing what she knows.

Is she going to tell Billy that his wife and housemate Joe are having an affair?

Charity tells Joe Tate that she knows about his affair with Dawn. (Image credit: ITV)

But Joe doesn't seem that bothered by her threats and is more rattled to learn that Kim doesn't trust him at all and has been bugging him.

Joe later locates the spying device and promptly fakes a phone call to mess with what Kim "thinks" she knows.

Meanwhile, Charity teams up with Sarah, determined to stop Noah from moving to Dubai where Joe's said he can set him up with a job and a flashy lifestyle.

The pair's efforts work on Noah who later tells Joe he's not up for the move. Noah's left stunned by his brother's reaction to the news. Why is Joe so furious?

Noah Dingle tells his half-brother Joe Tate that he doesn't want to take the job in Dubai. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX .