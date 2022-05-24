Emmerdale spoilers: Chas Dingle thinks Moira's sleeping with NATE again!
By Sarah Waterfall published
Airs Monday 30th May 2022 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Chas Dingle suspects Moira and Nate are at it again in Monday's episode (see our TV Guide for full listings).
Suspicious Chas Dingle puts two and two together and comes up with 69 when she pops into Butler's.
Finding Moira in the kitchen with her stepson Nate – who's half-naked – Chas' imagination spirals out of all control and she concludes they're having an affair again!
Mindful that Moira and Faith have got a secret on the brew, Chas then decides Faith is in on it.
From then on, Chas is alert to anything which could add weight to her theory, and she soon has tons of 'evidence'.
Chas is way off base, of course, and hasn't a clue that her mum's cancer has returned and is terminal.
So far, Moira's the only one who knows and Faith is refusing to listen to her pleas to tell the family who are unfairly fed up with the gran who's been acting out.
Unaware of the tragic truth, Chas is determined to catch her sister-in-law and her nephew in the act. Will she tell her brother Cain that she reckons his wife and son are at it again?
Meanwhile, up at the hospital for chemotherapy, Faith is dreading it. Clocking the other patients who are there with their loved ones, Faith feels desperately lonely.
Inventing an excuse to cover up the lack of support, Faith spins a story and is mortified when village nurse Wendy, who knows her secret, overhears.
Elsewhere's kiss and make up time for Charity and Mack who've had a huge row about Noah.
The mum softens when she overhears Mack defending Noah to Pollard who's refusing to give him any more shifts at the B&B in the wake of the stalking saga.
Lydia clocks the caravan Sam's secretly bought and is doing up for his wife as a surprise. Will the gutted gamekeeper keep schtum or speak up?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018… and the nickname Soapbird!
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.