Emmerdale spoilers: Chas Dingle thinks Moira's sleeping with NATE again!

Emmerdale's Chas Dingle suspects Moira and Nate are at it again in Monday's episode (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Former lovers, Moira and her stepson Nate are found half-naked at Butler's. (Image credit: ITV)

In 2019, Moira had an affair with Nate. She later learned he was Cain's son and her marriage to the betrayed Dingle fell apart. (Image credit: ITV)

Mindful that Moira and Faith have got a secret on the brew, Chas then decides Faith is in on it.

Moira is the only Dingle who knows Faith's cancer has returned – but she hasn't been able to persuade the gran to tell anyone. (Image credit: ITV)

From then on, Chas is alert to anything which could add weight to her theory, and she soon has tons of 'evidence'.

Chas is way off base, of course, and hasn't a clue that her mum's cancer has returned and is terminal.

So far, Moira's the only one who knows and Faith is refusing to listen to her pleas to tell the family who are unfairly fed up with the gran who's been acting out.

Unaware of the tragic truth, Chas is determined to catch her sister-in-law and her nephew in the act. Will she tell her brother Cain that she reckons his wife and son are at it again?

Meanwhile, up at the hospital for chemotherapy, Faith is dreading it. Clocking the other patients who are there with their loved ones, Faith feels desperately lonely.

Inventing an excuse to cover up the lack of support, Faith spins a story and is mortified when village nurse Wendy, who knows her secret, overhears.

Lonely and scared, Faith gets talking to Wendy while she has her chemotherapy. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere's kiss and make up time for Charity and Mack who've had a huge row about Noah.

The mum softens when she overhears Mack defending Noah to Pollard who's refusing to give him any more shifts at the B&B in the wake of the stalking saga.

Charity overhears Mack standing up for Noah and decides to forgive her boyfriend for their row about her son whose name is mud for stalking Chloe. (Image credit: ITV)

Pollard tells Noah there'll be no more shifts at the B&B following all the stalker trouble. (Image credit: ITV)

Lydia clocks the caravan Sam's secretly bought and is doing up for his wife as a surprise. Will the gutted gamekeeper keep schtum or speak up?

Lydia mocks the caravan at the scrapyard not realising Sam has bought it for her. (Image credit: ITV)

