Emmerdale spoilers: Chloe Harris is PREGNANT?
Airs Tuesday 26th September 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Chloe Harris discovers the truth about her possible pregnancy in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Chloe and Mack's relationship has gone to the next level within the space of a day, with Mack proposing and another little one potentially on the way.
Mack and Chloe announce their engagement and pregnancy news to their loved ones. Caught by surprise, Chloe goes to the toilet as Mack prepares for an interrogation from his friends and family.
Batting off his sister Moira Barton's concerns about his rushed engagement, Mack goes to the bar where his best friend Nate Robinson notices how much he wants another child.
Meanwhile, Mack's baby dreams are about to come crashing down when a devastated Chloe breaks the news to her sister Amy Wyatt that she isn't pregnant as her period has arrived. Later on, Chloe feels even worse when Mack shares his excitement about their unborn child and decides to keep quiet about there being no baby.
Chloe is in turmoil as she thinks Mack won't want her without the baby and the young mum is comforted by Amy at Keepers.
As Chloe fears that she will lose him, will she come clean about her secret?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Boyd - Lawrence Robb
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
- Caleb Miligan - William Ash
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch shows and the latest TV news. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series and much-loved soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.