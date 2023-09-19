Emmerdale spoilers: Chloe Harris is PREGNANT?

Emmerdale's Chloe Harris discovers the truth about her possible pregnancy in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Chloe and Mack's relationship has gone to the next level within the space of a day, with Mack proposing and another little one potentially on the way.

Mack and Chloe announce their engagement and pregnancy news to their loved ones. Caught by surprise, Chloe goes to the toilet as Mack prepares for an interrogation from his friends and family.

Batting off his sister Moira Barton's concerns about his rushed engagement, Mack goes to the bar where his best friend Nate Robinson notices how much he wants another child.

Meanwhile, Mack's baby dreams are about to come crashing down when a devastated Chloe breaks the news to her sister Amy Wyatt that she isn't pregnant as her period has arrived. Later on, Chloe feels even worse when Mack shares his excitement about their unborn child and decides to keep quiet about there being no baby.

Amy Wyatt consoles her heartbroken sister. (Image credit: ITV)

Chloe is in turmoil as she thinks Mack won't want her without the baby and the young mum is comforted by Amy at Keepers.

As Chloe fears that she will lose him, will she come clean about her secret?

