Emmerdale spoilers: David Metcalfe KIDNAPS his kids and takes Leyla HOSTAGE!

Emmerdale's David Metcalfe is going to regret this in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

OK, so we can all agree that David Metcalfe isn't have the best of times.

But what he does when another knock comes his way is mind-blowing…

At the heart of the saga is Priya's decision to take Amba away from the village to start a new life in London.

David just can't handle the thought of not seeing his little girl every day and has flipped.

For the shopkeeper it's just yet another blow on top of Jacob being stabbed, splitting with Victoria, having to sell his house and failing business, and losing his dad Pollard's respect.

Having arranged to take Theo and Amba out for the day, alarm bells ring when the dad fails to return home. As time ticks on, Priya reflects on the row they had about her move and decides he's kidnapped their child.

Queue Jacob and Pollard who, hoping David will resurface, do all they can to stop the mum calling 999.

When Leyla gets wind of David's flit, she sets off to find him and soon tracks him down to a remote cottage.

David's taken aback to see her at the door but he doesn't want to listen to Leyla's advice and instead, he locks her in the bathroom!

Meanwhile, back in the village, Priya's had enough of waiting and picks up the phone…

Is David about to get collared by the police ON TOP of everything else? Where will his downfall end?

Elsewhere, the dating world isn't proving much fun for Mary who turns to married Kim for advice.

After Kim urges her to harness her inner confidence, will it be third time lucky for the single OAP?

Matters of the heart are on Gabby Thomas' mind too.

She's thrilled when she finally gets Nicky to admit he has feelings for her but frustration kicks in when the Home Farm manny refuses to cross the line and kiss her. Again.

