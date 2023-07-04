Emmerdale spoilers: DRUNK Dan Spencer turns on Amelia

Dan is drunk when he lashes out at Amelia, blaming her for the trouble he's in with the police

Emmerdale's Dan Spencer turns on Amelia in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Having walloped a man who's been stalking and harassing Amelia, Dan is in big trouble.

The dad couldn't help himself when he laid into Lloyd who's come into Amelia's world via her social media posts and is now in hospital.

Dan can't bring himself to tell his daughter that he's been charged with GBH but she finds out for herself and wants answers.

Not prepared to talk it through with her, Dan storms out of the house and is later found by David who listens as the mechanic vents in between taking huge swigs of whisky.

Offloading on the shopkeeper, Dan reveals he's worried he's going to get a prison sentence leaving Amelia and her baby Esther to have to fend for themselves.

David helps the drunk dad home where things spiral when Amelia presses him to talk. Snapping, Dan bites her head off leaving Amelia stunned when he blames his predicament on her online work.

Will Dan regret his words and apologise?

At Home Farm, Dawn and Billy are buzzing about their baby news but decide to focus on Clemmie's birthday before telling the kids.

Wanting their adopted daughter to have an amazing time given that it's her first without her mum, the couple tell themselves there's plenty of time to tell her they're expecting.

Charity cringes as her son Ryan's girlfriend Gail continues to be totally inept in the Woolie kitchen where she's been hired to help out Marlon the pub's chef. Are they going to have to sack her?

