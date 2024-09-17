Emmerdale spoilers: Duped Amelia lays into Belle with shocking consequences

Emmerdale's Amelia defends her 'boyfriend' Tom in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Though most of the village loathe Tom King for what he has done to Belle, he has a staunch supporter in Amelia.

The abusive vet has done such a good number on his naive much younger 'girlfriend' that she won't hear a word said against him.

Instead, she's convinced Belle is making up the nightmare story of their marriage as she is jealous that he's moved on and got a new girlfriend!

Brainwashed Amelia has a go at Belle and Chas for their 'campaign' against Tom. (Image credit: ITV)

Tom, of course, is using besotted teen mum Amelia who's happily kept him fed and watered since he 'vanished' after his evil acts were exposed.

Hugely concerned for Amelia, Kerry and Amy are digging about to see what they can find out. Both of them rightly suspect that she's still very much in touch with Tom.

Kerry and Amy are convinced Amelia is in touch with Tom. (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, out back at the Woolie, a row erupts when Amelia has a go at Belle and Chas, accusing them of having a 'campaign' against her boyfriend.

Can anyone save brainwashed Amelia from Tom's evil clutches before she comes to any harm?



Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.