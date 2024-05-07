Emmerdale spoilers: Ella Forster is hiding a huge SECRET

Emmerdale's Ella Forster has worries about her relationship with Liam Cavanagh in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

After her whirlwind romance with Dr Liam, Ella feels overwhelmed by how fast her relationship is progressing.

Ella started working as a receptionist at the doctor's surgery earlier this year after defending Mandy Dingle against her former boss and sparks began to fly between her and Liam in the workplace.

Despite his secret feelings for Chas Dingle, Liam started dating Ella after she kissed him in front of her. But could these secret worries cause Ella to end their romance?

Vinny Dingle confides in Paddy Kirk about his loneliness. (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Vinny Dingle also has worries of his own as he opens up to Paddy Kirk about feeling lonely.

Ever since the death of his wife Liv Flaherty, Vinny has struggled to move on and controlling Tom King decided to find him a girlfriend to stop Vinny from spending time with his wife Belle King.

Vinny was left mortified when he called Gabby Thomas over to the table and didn't care about humiliating him in front of his friend.

Vinny was also a victim of a horrific attack at the hands of Tom who hit him over the head with a paperweight and now cruelly belittles Vinny over his sexual status as Tom has grown jealous of his friendship with Belle.

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.