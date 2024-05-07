Emmerdale spoilers: Ella Forster is hiding a huge SECRET
Airs Tuesday 14th May 2024 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Ella Forster has worries about her relationship with Liam Cavanagh in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
After her whirlwind romance with Dr Liam, Ella feels overwhelmed by how fast her relationship is progressing.
Ella started working as a receptionist at the doctor's surgery earlier this year after defending Mandy Dingle against her former boss and sparks began to fly between her and Liam in the workplace.
Despite his secret feelings for Chas Dingle, Liam started dating Ella after she kissed him in front of her. But could these secret worries cause Ella to end their romance?
Meanwhile, Vinny Dingle also has worries of his own as he opens up to Paddy Kirk about feeling lonely.
Ever since the death of his wife Liv Flaherty, Vinny has struggled to move on and controlling Tom King decided to find him a girlfriend to stop Vinny from spending time with his wife Belle King.
Vinny was left mortified when he called Gabby Thomas over to the table and didn't care about humiliating him in front of his friend.
Vinny was also a victim of a horrific attack at the hands of Tom who hit him over the head with a paperweight and now cruelly belittles Vinny over his sexual status as Tom has grown jealous of his friendship with Belle.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Victoria Sugden - Isabel Hodgins
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Boyd - Lawrence Robb
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Aaron Dingle - Danny Miller
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
- Caleb Miligan - William Ash
- Suni Sharma - Brahmdeo Shannon Ramana
- Tom King - James Chase
- Ruby Fox-Miligan - Beth Cordingly
- Ella Forster - Paula Lane
- Vanessa Woodfield - Michelle Hardwick
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides, recaps and features for must-watch shows and delivers all the latest soap news and reactions. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series or much-loved UK soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). She's an expert in EastEnders, Emmerdale, Coronation Street and everything reality-related from Selling Sunset and Married At First Sight UK to 90 Day Fiancé UK. Plus Netflix megahit Virgin River!
Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.