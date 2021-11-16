'Emmerdale' spoilers: Has Liv Flaherty pushed Aaron too far?

Liv Flaherty (played by Isobel Steele) has had a rocky relationship with her big brother Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) this year on Emmerdale (7.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Liv went off the rails earlier this year, after the wedding day explosion that killed her best friend Vinny Dingle's (Bradley Johnson) dad, Paul Ashdale.



Liv turned to the demon drink to help her deal with the guilt of leaving nasty Paul to die in the burning building...





But now, just as Liv and Aaron seem to be back on track, she's fallen off the wagon and hit the bottle again after a falling out with both Aaron and his boyfriend Ben Tucker (Simon Lennon).



Liv tried to sabotage Ben's job search when she found out the kayak instructor was planning to leave Hawksford Outdoor Pursuits and move to Cornwall.



And neither Ben or Aaron were impressed when they discovered what Liv has been up to.



However, Ben is in for a surprise after Aaron admits he is prepared to pack his bags and move to Cornwall too, if his fella lands the job of his dreams!



So it doesn't look like there's any danger of the pair breaking-up after all.



Aaron and Ben seal the deal with a kiss.



But their bubble of love is burst when they return home to Mill Cottage and discover that Liv has relapsed after taking a drink from a bottle of vodka...



The last time Liv's drinking got out-of-hand, Aaron even booted his kid sister out of the house.



Unimpressed that Liv has now blown her recovery, Aaron makes it clear that he is done picking-up the pieces for her.



After yet another heated encounter with Aaron and Ben, Liv plunges into despair and is left fearing that she has pushed her brother away for good this time...

Aaron and Ben discover that Liv has started drinking again on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights at 7.00pm on ITV