Emmerdale spoilers: Has Paddy Dingle made a HUGE mistake?
Airs Monday 8th May 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Paddy Dingle is concerned that he's overstepped the mark with Mandy Dingle in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Paddy's world came crashing down after finding out about his wife Chas Dingle's affair with Al Chapman.
But while Paddy is still recovering from some of those darkest moments, his feelings of pain and isolation are still evident.
Luckily, he's had his loved ones to support him, especially his ex-wife Mandy who has been his shoulder to cry on through some of his toughest times.
This time, Paddy worries about how he's handling things and agrees to go to Mandy's for lunch. She reassures Paddy that he's dealing with his grief healthily, but when the moment becomes intimate, Mandy doesn't know how to react.
As the former lovers reminisce over their relationship, old feelings are reignited and they passionately kiss.
Mandy worries that they've made a mistake and an upset Paddy rushes off, concerned that he's crossed the line, leaving Mandy frustrated with herself for letting things get this far.
Meanwhile, Nate Robinson is concerned that Mackenzie Boyd is fooling himself when he considers balancing his marriage with Charity Dingle and a secret life with his new son Reuben, who was born following his fling with Chloe Harris.
Bride-to-be Gabby Thomas is excited when an official wedding date is set and takes her fiancé Nicky Milligan to the bedroom to celebrate. However, Nicky's embarrassed after a mishap in the bedroom.
Later on, Nicky returns from an illicit rendezvous with Ally and Gabby is unaware as Nicky deletes an incriminating message.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Boyd - Lawrence Robb
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
- Caleb Miligan - William Ash
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch shows and the latest TV news. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series and much-loved soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.