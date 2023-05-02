Emmerdale spoilers: Has Paddy Dingle made a HUGE mistake?

Emmerdale's Paddy Dingle is concerned that he's overstepped the mark with Mandy Dingle in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Paddy's world came crashing down after finding out about his wife Chas Dingle's affair with Al Chapman.

But while Paddy is still recovering from some of those darkest moments, his feelings of pain and isolation are still evident.

Luckily, he's had his loved ones to support him, especially his ex-wife Mandy who has been his shoulder to cry on through some of his toughest times.

This time, Paddy worries about how he's handling things and agrees to go to Mandy's for lunch. She reassures Paddy that he's dealing with his grief healthily, but when the moment becomes intimate, Mandy doesn't know how to react.

As the former lovers reminisce over their relationship, old feelings are reignited and they passionately kiss.

Mandy worries that they've made a mistake and an upset Paddy rushes off, concerned that he's crossed the line, leaving Mandy frustrated with herself for letting things get this far.

Paddy and Mandy have a passionate snog...but it ends in disaster. (Image credit: ITV)

Can the former couple move past the incident? (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Nate Robinson is concerned that Mackenzie Boyd is fooling himself when he considers balancing his marriage with Charity Dingle and a secret life with his new son Reuben, who was born following his fling with Chloe Harris.

Nate Robinson is worried about Mackenzie Boyd's life choices. (Image credit: ITV)

Bride-to-be Gabby Thomas is excited when an official wedding date is set and takes her fiancé Nicky Milligan to the bedroom to celebrate. However, Nicky's embarrassed after a mishap in the bedroom.

Later on, Nicky returns from an illicit rendezvous with Ally and Gabby is unaware as Nicky deletes an incriminating message.

Gabby Thomas is oblivious to fiance Nicky's scheming antics. (Image credit: ITV)

