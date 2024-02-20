Emmerdale spoilers: Is there TROUBLE between Rhona and Marlon?

The approaching court case starts to take its toll on Rhona and Marlon on Emmerdale...

Marlon Dingle's (played by Mark Charnock) marriage to Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) has been put to the test in recent months on Emmerdale.

First there was the unexpected reappearance of Rhona's first husband, Gus Malcolms.



And then the discovery that Gus had secretly used some of Rhona's previously frozen embryos to get his wife Lucy pregnant!



Now, village vet Rhona is in BIG trouble after kidnapping and going on the run with baby Ivy!



With the court case looming, things are tense between Marlon and Rhona.



Marlon is doing his best to support Rhona.



But he's also aware that she is starting to neglect her son Leo and stepdaughter April by putting baby Ivy first.



Rhona refuses to abandon her biological baby and wants to apply for parental rights of Ivy.



With both Leo and April unhappy with Rhona at the moment, Marlon is most definitely caught-in-the-middle of the family fallout...

Rhona fled from the village with baby Ivy on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

Jimmy King (Nick Miles) and his wife Nicola (Nicola Wheeler) are another stressed-out couple in the village.



Their teenage daughter, Angel (Rebecca Bakes), is facing time behind bars after she confessed to her part in the tragic car crash that killed Heath Hope.



Nicola and Jimmy are devastated that their remaining time with Angel is running out, and she will soon be sent away...



The tragedy has put them at odds with Heath's grieving dad, Bob Hope (Tony Audenshaw).



With the clock ticking, Jimmy and Nicola worry that they haven't fully prepared their daughter for the ordeal that lies ahead...

Jimmy and Nicola fear the worst for daughter Angel on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

