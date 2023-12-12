Emmerdale spoilers: Marlon Dingle is PUSHED TO HIS LIMITS!
Airs Friday 22 December 2023 at 7:30 pm on ITV1
Marlon Dingle's (Mark Charnock) feeling the pressure of having to share his home with Rhona's (Zoe Henry) former husband Gus Malcolms (Alan McKenna) in tonight's Emmerdale at 7.30 pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).
Rhona's mum Mary Goskirk (Louise Jameson) has helping Gus look after baby Ivy, who was conceived after he and his late wife Lucy used Rhona's frozen embryos without consent.
Gus has been in bits since Lucy's tragic death and struggling to cope with life looking after a newborn.
Realising the grieving dad was teetering on the brink, Mary took Gus and Ivy back to Smithy Cottage, where Marlon reluctantly agreed they could stay for Christmas.
However, the presence of his wife's ex and the baby that's biologically hers is already causing a huge strain.
After a broken night of sleep due to Ivy's constant crying, the mood is somewhat sour over breakfast.
Grumpy Marlon's patience is in a limited supply as he struggles to accept Gus and Ivy's presence in his home.
Rhona is aware of the strange and uncomfortable situation, but attempts to keep the peace for Ivy's sake.
Can they all find a way to co-exist with one another?
Meanwhile, Tracy Robinson (Amy Walsh) is living on her nerves, terrified that Nicky Milligan (Lewis Cope) is going to tell the Dingles about her secret affair with Caleb (William Ash).
Nicky was disgusted to discover the pair's deception and warned Caleb and Tracy they were playing with fire.
Poor Nate (Jurell Carter) remains unaware that his wife has been bedding his uncle behind his back. But for how much longer?
Caleb reassures Tracy that Nicky can be trusted to keep quiet, but is that just wishful thinking?
Also, nosey Bob Hope (Tony Audenshaw) is desperate to get the lowdown on Heath's (Sebastian Dowling) date with Angelica King (Rebecca Bakes).
The teens have started to grow closer to one another in recent weeks.
Bob is keen to hear all the juicy goss on his son's fledgling romance.
But will Heath be forthcoming?
