Emmerdale spoilers: Victoria Sugden goes PUBLIC with Jacob?

Victoria Sugden (played by Isabel Hodgins) didn't expect to find herself in a relationship with Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant) on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



After all, he is the son of her ex, David Metcalfe!



However, after all the drama surrounding the departure of David from the village, is the coast finally clear for the forbidden lovers to go public with their romance?



After sneaking around for weeks, Victoria has definitely fallen for Jacob.



Would it be a long-awaited relief for both of them to finally reveal what's been going on?



Having previously declared his love for Victoria, Jacob tries to convince his reluctant girlfriend that things will be easier if they stop keeping their relationship a secret.



Will Victoria agree to go public?

Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell) and Brenda Walker's (Lesley Dunlop) relationship has been rocked by the revelation that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.



Eric has been determined to set Brenda free as he is worried about what the future holds as his condition deteriorates.



But Brenda wants to be there for Eric, for better and for worse.



As the couple continue to struggle to come to terms with his life-changing diagnosis, village doctor Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) does her best to support them.

This week's Emmerdale cast:



Tracy Robinson (Amy Walsh)

Caleb Miligan (William Ash)

Nicky Miligan (Lewis Cope)

Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano)

Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb)

Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry)

Gus Malcolm (Alan McKenna)

Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock)

Mary Goskirk (Louise Jameson)

Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter)

Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick)

Kim Tate (Claire King)

Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins)

Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant)

Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell)

Brenda Walker (Lesley Dunlop)

Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker)



