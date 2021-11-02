'Emmerdale' spoilers: Jai Sharma tries to stitch up Ben Tucker!

Jai's got a plan, but Laurel isn't happy about it.

As the bridge collapse at the Survival Challenge is investigated by healthy and safety, Jai Sharma tries to pin the blame on Ben Tucker in Wednesday’s episode of Emmerdale (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for listings).

Following a visitor from a health and safety inspector, Jai is in a panic about the investigation into the bridge collapse at the Survival Challenge which saw Victoria Sugden, David Metcalfe, Manpreet Sharma and Charles Anderson fall quite some feet into a rushing river…

The bridge was only made to support two people max, so if it’s proved that it was overloaded, the HOP management will be held personally responsible.

Jai’s terrified that he’s going to get done for negligence so he’s planning to shift the blame on his employee Ben…

It’s not long, however, before Ben realises Jai is trying to implicate him.

Jai tries to offer Ben a buy-out in exchange for his resignation, but the instructor is having none of it and decides he needs to bring the lawyers in…

But when Ben briefs his boyfriend Aaron Dingle and Liv Flaherty on what’s happened, they quickly realise that their level of legal help won’t be a match for Jai’s.

Furious with Jai, hot-headed Aaron storms off to confront the HOP boss and decides to deal with it in the only way he knows how – with his fists!

Meanwhile, when Tracy Metcalfe opens up about the struggles in her relationship with Nate, Faith Dingle suggests organising an intimate date night to get things back on track. But unbeknownst to Tracy, Nate’s in the pub with Billy Fletcher and the pals decide to to head into Hotten for a change of scene…

