Emmerdale spoilers: Kim Tate FUMES when she's STOOD UP by fiancé Will

Emmerdale's Kim Tate is given further cause to suspect her fiancé Will in Wednesday's episode

At the scrapyard, the engaged couple agree to go out for dinner later on. Will's all in – until his dodgy ex-prison pal Mike turns up soon after Kim's left.

Mike's been tasked by Will to track down Jamie Tate, Kim's son who supposedly died in a watery car crash.

But Gabby, who's since given birth to Jamie's love child, has been given cause to think he's still alive.

Will's on a mission to find out if it's true (it is) and Mike has an update. A man fitting Jamie's description has been spotted around the same area where his daughter Millie and mother-in-law Hazel live.

Mike wants some DNA from Thomas Tate so he can find out if the man in question is Jamie.

Back at Home Farm, Will conspires to get his mitts on Thomas, offering exhausted single mum Gabby an unexpected break.

Breaking out the DNA test kit, Will follows the necessary steps and then calls Mike.

Knowing he's had to blow out Kim to get this sorted, Will frostily tells Mike he's got 24 hours to get the results for him.

Meanwhile, at Tenants', Jacob turns up wanting to talk about his uni plans with his mum Leyla. But Leyla's cranky as she's not had any coke for a while.

As Leyla tries to act as normally as possible she's unaware that her doctor husband Liam's noticed yet more strange behaviour in his wife and suspects she's suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Can Leyla keep up the act or is she about to crack?

Elsewhere, as Chloe throws Sarah a birthday party, Charity breaks down blaming herself for the state her family is in.

Emmerdale continues at 7.30pm on weeknights.