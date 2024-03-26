Emmerdale spoilers: Liam Cavanagh KISSES the WRONG GIRL!
Airs Wednesday 3rd April 2024 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Liam Cavanagh says yes when he means no in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
With the spark having reignited for Liam Cavanagh and Chas Dingle, the pair are yet to do anything about it.
As Charity urges Chas to go for it with dependable GP Liam, the doc turns to his ex, Leyla, and has a cryptic chat about his feelings for Chas without naming names.
But he's going to regret not spelling things out to Leyla who, thinking she's doing the right thing, encourages Ella, who's been going on dates with Liam, to make things official!
While Chas and Liam are biding their time waiting for the right moment to make a move, Ella gets in there first and after planting a kiss on her colleague, who she's been dating, she asks him to be her boyfriend!
Unable to say no, Liam ends up going along with it, instantly regretting it.
Leyla feels terrible when Liam explains what's happened and urges him to put things straight right away.
Will Chas have got wind of what's happened? When Liam sets out to tell her how she feels will they still be on the same page?
Aaron is given a dose of Paddy's paternal love when the vet reaches out to him about his BRCA2 test result and reminds him that he'll always be there for him.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
