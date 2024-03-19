Emmerdale spoilers: Liam TRIGGERS angry Aaron?

Liam tries to tread carefully with prickly Aaron who's lied to Chas about his BRCA2 test result

Emmerdale's Liam Cavanagh confronts Aaron Dingle in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Knowing that Aaron Dingle has lied to Chas about the result of the BRCA2 test, Liam Cavanagh confronts him.

Respecting patient confidentiality, the village GP can't tell Chas himself that Aaron's result was positive.

But Liam thinks she needs to know her son has inherited the faulty gene that caused her to have breast cancer, the same strain of which killed her mum Faith.

Aaron however doesn't want to say anything of the sort.

He saw first-hand how happy his mum was when he told her he was in the clear, the same as her brothers Cain and Caleb. Given all Chas has been through, having just had a mastectomy, Aaron doesn't want her to have any extra stress to deal with.

Can Liam keep Aaron calm or will the confrontation trigger Chas' volatile son?

Elsewhere, in the wake of Claudette's prejudice, Matty's feeling horrible about him and Amy's upcoming wedding.

Can his concerned mum Moira find the right words to reignite her son's excitement and sense of self?

Meanwhile Caleb has a decision to make about where is future lies. Will he choose to work on his family ties… or on his marriage to Ruby?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30 pm on ITV