Emmerdale spoilers: Liam TRIGGERS angry Aaron?
Airs Friday 29th March 2024 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Liam Cavanagh confronts Aaron Dingle in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Knowing that Aaron Dingle has lied to Chas about the result of the BRCA2 test, Liam Cavanagh confronts him.
Respecting patient confidentiality, the village GP can't tell Chas himself that Aaron's result was positive.
But Liam thinks she needs to know her son has inherited the faulty gene that caused her to have breast cancer, the same strain of which killed her mum Faith.
Aaron however doesn't want to say anything of the sort.
He saw first-hand how happy his mum was when he told her he was in the clear, the same as her brothers Cain and Caleb. Given all Chas has been through, having just had a mastectomy, Aaron doesn't want her to have any extra stress to deal with.
Can Liam keep Aaron calm or will the confrontation trigger Chas' volatile son?
Elsewhere, in the wake of Claudette's prejudice, Matty's feeling horrible about him and Amy's upcoming wedding.
Can his concerned mum Moira find the right words to reignite her son's excitement and sense of self?
Meanwhile Caleb has a decision to make about where is future lies. Will he choose to work on his family ties… or on his marriage to Ruby?
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Victoria Sugden - Isabel Hodgins
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Boyd - Lawrence Robb
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
- Caleb Miligan - William Ash
- Suni Sharma - Brahmdeo Shannon Ramana
