Emmerdale spoilers: Love triangle! Liam lies to Ella… about Chas

Liam lies to Ella after about where he's been… who's he been seeing?

Emmerdale's Liam Cavanagh is sneaking about in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

It's been nothing but drama, drama, drama since Liam and Ella got together.

When her dark past caught up with her, the doctor was thrown to discover his girlfriend had killed her friend when she was 11 years old.

The tragic mess that followed saw their relationship collapse only to rekindle later when Ella miscarried Liam's baby.

But there's been another problem looming around in the background of their on-off relationship.

Chas.

Given that they had been kind of a thing before Ella came on the scene, she's wary of Liam and Chas' bond.

Liam and Chas were almost a thing before cancer got in the way. Are the pair still secretly into each other? (Image credit: ITV)

When the pub landlady calls the doc to tell him she's a bit freaked out about a rash she's developed, Liam calls in.

Given that Chas had breast cancer, she's wary of anything out of the norm. Liam's quick to reassure her that it's nothing sinister.

Happy to be in each other's company, the pair catch up.

But when Liam returns home, he lies to Ella about where he's been.

Will she find out? Is he still harbouring secret feelings for the single Dingle?

There are secret feelings flying about down the road at Mulberry.

Sneaky singles Laurel and Charles find themselves having another passionate moment, even though they've tried to call it quits.

Laurel and Charles just can't turn their chemistry off. (Image credit: ITV)

But the cat is out of the bag when Laurel's teenage son Arthur walks in and catches them snogging!

Laurel is mortified.

Will Arthur comply when she begs him not to fill in her ex, Jai?

The secret lovers are mortified when Laurel's teen son Arthur catches them snogging! (Image credit: ITV)

Later, Arthur decides to try flirting with a much older man John Sugden.

Is there no end to Arthur's newfound confidence?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.