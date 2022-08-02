Emmerdale spoilers: Marlon Dingle's HOSPITALISED on his stag night!

Marlon enjoys his stag night with best man Paddy but it doesn't end well…

Emmerdale 's Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) finds himself back in hospital in Wednesday’s episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

It’s been a tough few months for Marlon and his fiancée Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry), so they really don’t need any more drama in their lives, especially on the eve of their wedding!

Marlon and Rhona have had a tough few months. (Image credit: ITV)

But it seems there’s no letting up for the couple when Marlon finds himself back in hospital on the night before his big day!

Marlon and Rhona’s world was turned upside down in March when he suffered a stroke that left him paralysed and unable to talk.

It happened shortly after Marlon and Rhona had proposed to each other in The Woolpack and he went home to find the ring that he had been keeping for the special moment.

Thanks to the quick-thinking of his daughter April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan), Marlon was rushed to hospital where he was able to get treatment before it was too late.

Since then he’s been on the road to recovery and has been making great progress with the help of his family, friends and physiotherapist Kit (Thoren Ferguson), but he still has some way to go.

Marlon's made great strides with physiotherapist Kit. (Image credit: ITV)

After everything they have been through, Marlon and Rhona have decided that there’s no time like the present to get married and their long-awaited wedding day is almost here…

On the night before the nuptials, Marlon enjoys an impromptu stag do…

Marlon enjoys an impromptu stag do with Cain, Paddy, Billy and Nate. (Image credit: ITV)

But the night doesn't end in the way Marlon might have hoped when he tries to get to his feet his legs suddenly buckle and he falls to the ground.

When Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) suggests that he should get checked out at the hospital, Marlon agrees but insists on keeping Rhona out of the loop because he doesn’t want her worry or panic.

Paddy tells Marlon he should go to the hospital to get checked out. (Image credit: ITV)

At the hospital, Marlon is utterly devastated when the doctor informs him that he will have to stay overnight…

With his wedding less than 24 hours away, will he be discharged in time to tie the knot?

Meanwhile, Kit wishes he could be in two places at the same time as he continues to juggle his relationships with Laurel (Charlotte Bellamy) and Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham).

When Laurel suggests that she and Gabby should organise a double date with their new fellas, but what she doesn’t realise is that they are both dating the same guy, Kit!

Kit manages to get out of it but still gets himself into a tangle when he finds himself having dinner with Laurel when he’s expected up at Home Farm to have dinner with Gabby!

After dining with Laurel, Kit has a second dinner with Gabby and he's fit to burst!

Kit enjoys his second dinner of the day with Gabby! (Image credit: ITV)

That doesn’t dampen his ardour though because he’s soon heading upstairs with Gabby, but as they kiss, who should turn up but Laurel?!

Laurel turns up at Home Farm to find Kit with Gabby! (Image credit: ITV)

Laurel turned up the other day while Kit was upstairs in Gabby's bed, but left none the wiser…

This time, however, it looks like he's been rumbled…

It looks like two-timing Kit's got some explaining to do! (Image credit: ITV)

