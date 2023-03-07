Emmerdale spoilers: Marlon Dingle's man club returns for a second session!
Airs Thursday 16th March 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Marlon Dingle's man gang meets again in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
When Marlon Dingle decided to organise a men-only late night lock-in he was hoping to help his deeply depressed best mate, Paddy, talk through his troubles.
Man club went really well, and the pub cook is chuffed when another session takes place in the Woolpack!
This time, Jimmy opens up and says something that really gets his father-in-law Rodney thinking…
Man club is a success!
Elsewhere, having been offered a job in Wales, Alex is in a tough position.
He needs the work and as an ex-offender it's hard to come by. Alex feels he needs to accept the offer but doesn't want to leave Naomi who he's just started seeing.
Desperately wanting to keep Naomi away from Alex, village vicar Charles finds the right words to say to convince him that moving to Wales is the right thing to do.
When Alex leaves, Charles inwardly breathes a huge sigh of relief. But when he then gets talking to Naomi he puts his foot in it and undoes all his own hard work…
Are dad and daughter about to fall out again?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years!
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
