Emmerdale spoilers: Matty Barton gets REVENGE for Holly's death

At Rhona's hen do, in fancy dress, Moira Dingle finds her son Matty laying into Suzy over Holly's death.

Emmerdale's Moira Dingle is going to flip if she finds out what Matty's done in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

At the Hide, party-goers are in fancy dress as it's Rhona's hen do.

Matty Barton is working at the event but he's finding it hard to concentrate as all he can think about is getting revenge on Suzy who he blames for his sister Holly's overdose death.

Having found drugs in Take A Vow, Matty's assumed Suzy's linked and plants them in her car. All he needs to do now is tip off the police.

Matty's furious when he notices Suzy's arrived at the hen do.

He's livid that she's dared to show her face and makes it clear she's not welcome at the party.

Moira Dingle is astonished when she finds her usually mild-mannered son Matty laying in to Suzy. But Moira doesn't know the half of it.

When humiliated Suzy heads off in her car, Matty surreptitiously calls the police…

Will Suzy get caught with the stash?

Will Matty find out he's made a grave mistake and messed with dodgy dealer Callum who paid Leyla to hide his coke at Take A Vow?

Vanessa takes a breather from the hen do fun and has a heart-to-heart with Rhona's mum Mary.

As Mary reveals she's a lesbian, she mistakes Vanessa's kindness for something else and tries to kiss her.

Elsewhere, Faith Dingle has the time of her life as she and her kids, Cain and Chas go through the box of memories she stole from her stepdaughter's place.

As the trio fall about laughing over old stories and photographs, Faith's delighted that her cunning plan paid off.

But Faith might be about to find out that the police are none to happy with her exploits…

At the prison, Dawn and Billy pay a visit to Alex, Dawn's ex.

He's surprised to hear Dawn knows he slept with her best mate Beth who went on to have his child Clemmie before she died.

The couple want his consent for them to apply for custody of Clemmie so they can raise her with Lucas, Dawn and Alex's son.

Alex refuses at first but after Billy loses his cool with him he relents.

Dawn's relieved but she knows there's always a catch with Alex who has a smug smile on his face as he heads back to his cell…

