Emmerdale spoilers: Matty Barton reacts to Amy's shock announcement

Amy brings up the topic of starting a family with her husband Matty who's trans

Amy Barton wants to plan a family with Matty in Wednesday's episode

Having got married last year, Amy Barton is thinking about the next milestone in their relationship and wants to start building a family.

Her mother-in-law Moira's encouraged her to broach the subject but Amy's nervous as she approaches Matty, who's trans.

Hoping he'll at least consider her idea, as Amy starts talking, she quickly spots that Matty's struggling to take in what she's saying.

Amy talks to Matty about starting a family. (Image credit: ITV)

As Matty shuts down the conversation, Amy's left feeling guilty about what she's proposed but hopes her husband will come around.

Manpreet overhears Bob on the phone about Heath's headstone which is due to be delivered.

Manpreet checks in on Bob whose dead son Heath's headstone is set to arrive. (Image credit: ITV)

Bob is dreading having to face seeing his dead son Heath's headstone. (Image credit: ITV)

Asked how he is coping a year on from Heath's death, dad Bob puts on a brave face, telling the GP he's fine. He's far from fine.

