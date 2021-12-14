'Emmerdale' spoilers: Meena Jutla drops a baby BOMBSHELL!

It looks like Meena Jutla (played by Paige Sandhu) is going to be a single lady this Christmas on Emmerdale (7.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Meena's attempt to cause trouble between her boyfriend, Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle) and his ex-girlfriend, Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley) has backfired.



Billy and Dawn kissed on yesterday's episode of the ITV soap and now they are getting back together!



Meena is furious when Billy breaks the news that it's all over between them.



What an insult that Billy is dumping Meena and getting back together with her hated love-rival, Dawn!



However, Meena is not prepared to give up Billy so easily.



She drops a SHOCK bombshell on him.



She is PREGNANT!



WHAT will Billy do now?

Billy is left reeling after Meena drops a bombshell on Emmerdale! (Image credit: ITV)

Up at Home Farm, Kim Tate (Claire King) fears facing a lonely Christmas without the rest of her family around.



She still believes her son, Jamie is DEAD after his car crashed into a lake and sunk.



Although in a SHOCK twist, Jamie was later revealed to be very much alive and in hiding!



While Kim's young granddaughter, Millie has left the village to go and live with her other grandmother, Hazel.



Of course, it doesn't help that Bernice Blackstock (Samantha Giles) has secretly been making eyes at Kim's fella, Will Taylor (Dean Andrews).



Will often feels neglected by Kim, who tends to put Home Farm business first.



But perhaps Bernice should tread very carefully messing with Kim's man...

Will Kim catch-on to what Bernice has been up to on Emmerdale? (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, the scene is set for a showdown when Tracy Metcalfe (Amy Walsh) and Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) come face-to-face.



Tracy hasn't seen Kerry since he returned to the village after a long absence.



But there's still bad blood between the pair after Tracy discovered that Kerry and her daughter Amy (Natalie Ann Jamieson) were responsible for the factory fire that killed Tracy's dad, Frank Clayton in 2019.



Is it all about to kick-off again?

Things turn frosty when Tracy encounters Kerry on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7:00pm on ITV.