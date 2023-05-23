Emmerdale spoilers: Nicky Miligan and secret boyfriend Ally CAUGHT OUT?

Nicky secretly meets up with Ally as the day of his stag do arrives.

Nicky Miligan has a secret meeting with boyfriend Ally in Friday's episode.

The pressure is mounting for Nicky as the day of his and Gabby Thomas' stag and hen do arrives.

Nicky's sham engagement with wife-to-be Gabby is all part of his and his dad Caleb Miligan's plan to steal Gabby's share of Kim Tate's assets.

And with the reality dawning on Nicky that he has to marry someone he doesn't love, he agrees to have a private meeting with Ally the next day.

What has Nicky got to say to Ally? Will their secret relationship be exposed and jeopardise Caleb and Nicky's evil scheme?

Nicky is actually in love with his 'friend' Ally, who have been sneaking around together behind Gabby's back, while she believes that they are just friends.

The lovers have even discussed starting a life together, but with Caleb pressuring his son to keep up the façade of being madly in love with Gabby, this dream is yet to become a reality.

