Emmerdale spoilers: Nicky Miligan and secret boyfriend Ally CAUGHT OUT?
Airs Friday 2nd June 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Nicky Miligan has a secret meeting with boyfriend Ally in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
The pressure is mounting for Nicky as the day of his and Gabby Thomas' stag and hen do arrives.
Nicky's sham engagement with wife-to-be Gabby is all part of his and his dad Caleb Miligan's plan to steal Gabby's share of Kim Tate's assets.
And with the reality dawning on Nicky that he has to marry someone he doesn't love, he agrees to have a private meeting with Ally the next day.
What has Nicky got to say to Ally? Will their secret relationship be exposed and jeopardise Caleb and Nicky's evil scheme?
Nicky is actually in love with his 'friend' Ally, who have been sneaking around together behind Gabby's back, while she believes that they are just friends.
The lovers have even discussed starting a life together, but with Caleb pressuring his son to keep up the façade of being madly in love with Gabby, this dream is yet to become a reality.
Emmerdale is on ITV from 7.30pm on weeknights, see our TV Guide for full listings.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Boyd - Lawrence Robb
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
- Caleb Miligan - William Ash
