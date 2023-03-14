Emmerdale spoilers: Noah Dingle scraps with Samson
Airs Friday 24th March at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Noah Dingle squares up to Samson Dingle in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm – see our TV Guide for full listings).
Noah's girlfriend Amelia Spencer is still clueless to the fact that Samson blackmailed Noah into handing over £2000 so that he would leave Amelia and baby Esther alone.
There was a time when Samson would run a mile at the mere sight of Amelia and their baby daughter, Esther. But when Samson began showing a new-found interest in his daughter's upbringing, Noah was certain that his cousin was up to something dodgy.
And it turned out that Noah's intuition was right — after Samson discovered that Noah had been given a large trust fund, he decided to use this to his advantage and extort Noah for money.
Now, things are set to take a violent turn when Noah is left outraged by Samson's attitude and the pair prepare to fight each other. How will their brawl end?
Meanwhile, Dawn Taylor is worried about Naomi Walters getting in trouble now that she's in a relationship with her scheming ex Alex Moore.
Later at the Woolpack, Naomi is frustrated when Dawn tries to warn her away from Alex again. Will Naomi finally listen to Dawn's warnings and see Alex for who he really is?
Elsewhere, Paddy Kirk has lots of support but is still struggling with his depression after he recently tried to take his own life.
Emmerdale continues weeknights on ITV from 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Boyd - Lawrence Robb
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
- Caleb Miligan - William Ash
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch shows and the latest TV news. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series and much-loved soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.
