Emmerdale spoilers: Noah Dingle scraps with Samson

Emmerdale's Noah Dingle squares up to Samson Dingle in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm – see our TV Guide for full listings).

Noah's girlfriend Amelia Spencer is still clueless to the fact that Samson blackmailed Noah into handing over £2000 so that he would leave Amelia and baby Esther alone.

There was a time when Samson would run a mile at the mere sight of Amelia and their baby daughter, Esther. But when Samson began showing a new-found interest in his daughter's upbringing, Noah was certain that his cousin was up to something dodgy.

And it turned out that Noah's intuition was right — after Samson discovered that Noah had been given a large trust fund, he decided to use this to his advantage and extort Noah for money.

Now, things are set to take a violent turn when Noah is left outraged by Samson's attitude and the pair prepare to fight each other. How will their brawl end?

Dawn Taylor tries to warn Naomi Walters off her dodgy ex Alex Moore. (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Dawn Taylor is worried about Naomi Walters getting in trouble now that she's in a relationship with her scheming ex Alex Moore.

Later at the Woolpack, Naomi is frustrated when Dawn tries to warn her away from Alex again. Will Naomi finally listen to Dawn's warnings and see Alex for who he really is?

Elsewhere, Paddy Kirk has lots of support but is still struggling with his depression after he recently tried to take his own life.

Emmerdale continues weeknights on ITV from 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings.