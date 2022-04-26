Emmerdale spoilers: Noah Dingle thinks he's getting somewhere with Chloe…
By Sarah Waterfall published
Airs Friday 6 May 2022 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Noah Dingle is making progress with Chloe in Friday's episode (ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings).
There was a time when Chloe couldn't stand her ex, Noah, but she's thawing.
With Noah determined to impress her at all costs, his efforts actually seem to be paying off.
The Dingle is buzzing when she asks him to walk her home.
But Chloe wouldn't be stepping foot anywhere near the teenage Dingle if she knew that he's stalking her night and day.
Her phone's tracked, he's read her diary and worse of all, he's got a drone which he's been hovering outside Chloe's bedroom window.
With Nate mucking Chloe around, Noah's been there for her and now she's starting to look on him as a proper friend.
Can Noah continue to keep his scary obsession with Chloe under wraps?
Meanwhile, there's trouble over at Dan's.
His grouchy teenage daughter Amelia is furious with him and mortified by his behaviour.
What's he done?
Elsewhere something's stressing out Dawn.
She's told Gabby that there's no way Jamie Tate would dare step foot back in the village and risk his mum Kim finding out that he faked his death.
But is Dawn isn't actually as sure as she's made out… and will she tell Gabby what she knows?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018… and the nickname Soapbird!
