Emmerdale spoilers: Noah Dingle thinks he's getting somewhere with Chloe…

Obsessed Noah is on a mission to get Chloe back and is secretly stalking her.

Emmerdale's Noah Dingle is making progress with Chloe in Friday's episode (ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings).

There was a time when Chloe couldn't stand her ex, Noah, but she's thawing.

With Noah determined to impress her at all costs, his efforts actually seem to be paying off.

The Dingle is buzzing when she asks him to walk her home.

But Chloe wouldn't be stepping foot anywhere near the teenage Dingle if she knew that he's stalking her night and day.

Noah's stalking Chloe and has been flying a drone outside her bedroom window. (Image credit: ITV)

Her phone's tracked, he's read her diary and worse of all, he's got a drone which he's been hovering outside Chloe's bedroom window.

With Nate mucking Chloe around, Noah's been there for her and now she's starting to look on him as a proper friend.

Noah's off-the-chart obsessed with his ex, Chloe. (Image credit: ITV)

Can Noah continue to keep his scary obsession with Chloe under wraps?

Meanwhile, there's trouble over at Dan's.

His grouchy teenage daughter Amelia is furious with him and mortified by his behaviour.

Amelia is furious with her dad Dan. What's he gone and done? (Image credit: ITV)

Amelia has turned into a really moody teenager. (Image credit: ITV)

What's he done?

Elsewhere something's stressing out Dawn.

She's told Gabby that there's no way Jamie Tate would dare step foot back in the village and risk his mum Kim finding out that he faked his death.

But is Dawn isn't actually as sure as she's made out… and will she tell Gabby what she knows?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.