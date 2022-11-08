Emmerdale spoilers: Paddy Kirk is SUSPICIOUS about wife Chas...

Is Paddy Kirk getting closer to discovering the truth about his wife Chas's affair with Al on Emmerdale?

Paddy Kirk (played by Dominic Brunt) starts to worry about his wife, Chas Dingle's (Lucy Pargeter) emotional state of mind on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Chas is secretly grieving for Al Chapman, who she was having an affair with for months.



As the day of Al's funeral arrives, Chas is not sure she can face it.



Chas is wrecked with grief over the terrible turn of events that led to her brother, Cain (Jeff Hordley) confronting Al with a shotgun at Butler's Farm...



After Chas pushes him away and becomes a sobbing mess, Paddy starts to question what has got her so shook.



Confiding in Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick), Paddy starts to wonder if there's more to Chas's escalating grief than meets the eye...

Meanwhile, Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson) doesn't feel ready to say a final goodbye to his wife, Liv, who was killed during the recent storm.



Vinny, now in possession of Liv's ashes, gathers with close family and friends to pay tribute to Liv.



But in true Dingle tradition, things take a chaotic turn when Vinny's new pet dog, Chip, decides to get involved in the proceedings.



Which results in Liv's ashes being tipped all over Vinny!



Whoops!



Will grieving Vinny manage to see the funny side?

Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) visits Cain in prison after his sister, Moira's (Natalie J Robb) departure.



Cain is alarmed when he realises Mackenzie now knows the truth about Kyle's involvement in the fatal shooting of Al inside the barn at Butler's Farm...



Cain's mood doesn't improve when he discovers his wife, Moira, has left the village and fled to Belfast with their young son, Isaac.



As Cain loses his cool, it all threatens to kick-off!



Is Cain about to land himself in even more trouble behind bars?



