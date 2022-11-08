Emmerdale spoilers: Paddy Kirk is SUSPICIOUS about wife Chas...
Airs Tuesday 15 November 2022 at 7:30pm on ITV
Paddy Kirk (played by Dominic Brunt) starts to worry about his wife, Chas Dingle's (Lucy Pargeter) emotional state of mind on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...
Chas is secretly grieving for Al Chapman, who she was having an affair with for months.
As the day of Al's funeral arrives, Chas is not sure she can face it.
Chas is wrecked with grief over the terrible turn of events that led to her brother, Cain (Jeff Hordley) confronting Al with a shotgun at Butler's Farm...
After Chas pushes him away and becomes a sobbing mess, Paddy starts to question what has got her so shook.
Confiding in Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick), Paddy starts to wonder if there's more to Chas's escalating grief than meets the eye...
Meanwhile, Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson) doesn't feel ready to say a final goodbye to his wife, Liv, who was killed during the recent storm.
Vinny, now in possession of Liv's ashes, gathers with close family and friends to pay tribute to Liv.
But in true Dingle tradition, things take a chaotic turn when Vinny's new pet dog, Chip, decides to get involved in the proceedings.
Which results in Liv's ashes being tipped all over Vinny!
Whoops!
Will grieving Vinny manage to see the funny side?
Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) visits Cain in prison after his sister, Moira's (Natalie J Robb) departure.
Cain is alarmed when he realises Mackenzie now knows the truth about Kyle's involvement in the fatal shooting of Al inside the barn at Butler's Farm...
Cain's mood doesn't improve when he discovers his wife, Moira, has left the village and fled to Belfast with their young son, Isaac.
As Cain loses his cool, it all threatens to kick-off!
Is Cain about to land himself in even more trouble behind bars?
READ MORE! Emmerdale flashback episode reveals the SHOCK moment that Kyle Winchester killed Al Chapman
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV
Catch-up on the latest episodes on the ITV Hub
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.