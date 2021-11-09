'Emmerdale' spoilers: Scheming Al Chapman stirs up trouble at the Woolpack

Al is changing things up at the Woolpack and is treading on toes.

Emmerdale's Al Chapman is making moves in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Paddy, Chas and Marlon are still trying to get used to having Al Chapman having a say in what's what at the Woolpack.

But when the trio allowed the businessman to buy into the place to save the pub from going under the damage was done.

Al's made it clear he's all about changing the status quo and doesn't give two hoots about offending his partners or stepping on toes.

Paddy and Marlon are fuming when they learn Al's taken on his son Ellis without asking them about it. To their astonishment, Chas says Ellis can have a trial shift.

(Image credit: ITV)

Ellis is a new hire at the Woolpack. (Image credit: ITV)

As Al pushes on he starts messing with the booze and meets with a brewery rep who's got a new line of beers to promote.

Targetting seasoned beer-supper Zak, Al says the Dingle can taste test them.

When Zak dishes out top marks for the new booze, Chas is impressed and prepares to sign a contract with Trevor the rep.

Noah wants to be with Chloe. (Image credit: ITV)

Chloe is chuffed as she and Noah decide to run away so they can be together. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, teen lovers Noah and Chloe are determined not to be kept apart and decide to run away. But will they manage to escape the village before anyone finds out what they are planning? Surely Charity isn't going to be best pleased when she finds out!

Emmerdale is on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 7pm this week with an extra episode at 8.00pm on Thursday. There is no Monday episode this week because of the World Cup qualifier between San Marino and England.