Emmerdale spoilers: Shock for Liam Cavanagh in the wake of his kiss with Bernice
Airs Thursday 22nd September 2022 at 7.30pm – currently subject to change.
Emmerdale's Liam Cavanagh rolls with the punches in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm – subject to change: see our TV Guide for full listings).
Liam Cavanagh has had a hell of a time of it.
Not only did his daughter Leanna die last July but it turned out her bridge-fall death was an act of murder. Her murderer was Liam's colleague, Meena Jutla who was discovered to be a serial killer.
As Liam's world went into freefall in the wake of the murder so did his marriage to Leyla who tried to stand strong and support the doctor through his grief.
But Liam's plight had a serious affect on Leyla, too, who ended up turning to cocaine to blot out her emotional pain.
Liam was in the dark about his wife's addiction for a long time – until he found her unconscious on the floor of their home.
Now, Leyla's on the path to recovery and the couple must decide whether they have the strength to fight for their marriage.
But in the fallout of it all, fragile Liam recently found himself kissing his ex Bernice in a moment of churned-up madness.
Worse still, Bernice has told Leyla thinking that Liam had already come clean…
Now it's Liam's turn to face the music from Leyla and it's fair to say a huge shock is coming his way…
Over at Home Farm, the turmoil continues and Dawn's having a terrible time of it…
Emmerdale continues weeknights on ITV at 7.30pm but is currently subject to change.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Harriet Finch - Katherine Dow Blyton
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Priya Kotecha - Fiona Wade
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurrell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Barton - Lawrence Robb
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Liv Dingle - Isobel Steele
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
