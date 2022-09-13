Emmerdale spoilers: Shock for Liam Cavanagh in the wake of his kiss with Bernice

Shock for Liam Cavanagh who has kissed his ex Bernice behind his wife Leyla's back…

Emmerdale's Liam Cavanagh rolls with the punches in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm – subject to change: see our TV Guide for full listings).

Liam Cavanagh has had a hell of a time of it.

Not only did his daughter Leanna die last July but it turned out her bridge-fall death was an act of murder. Her murderer was Liam's colleague, Meena Jutla who was discovered to be a serial killer.

As Liam's world went into freefall in the wake of the murder so did his marriage to Leyla who tried to stand strong and support the doctor through his grief.

But Liam's plight had a serious affect on Leyla, too, who ended up turning to cocaine to blot out her emotional pain.

Liam was in the dark about his wife's addiction for a long time – until he found her unconscious on the floor of their home.

Now, Leyla's on the path to recovery and the couple must decide whether they have the strength to fight for their marriage.

But in the fallout of it all, fragile Liam recently found himself kissing his ex Bernice in a moment of churned-up madness.

Worse still, Bernice has told Leyla thinking that Liam had already come clean…

Now it's Liam's turn to face the music from Leyla and it's fair to say a huge shock is coming his way…

Over at Home Farm, the turmoil continues and Dawn's having a terrible time of it…

Life at Home Farm has become difficult since Dawn took in orphaned Clemmie and Kim Tate's granddaughter Millie returned to the household. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights on ITV at 7.30pm but is currently subject to change.