Emmerdale spoilers: Wendy Posner makes a TOUGH decision that leaves someone devastated
Airs Monday 29th May 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Wendy Posner makes a difficult decision that upsets another resident in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
After Wendy cheated on her boyfriend Bob Hope with Liam Cavanagh, the nurse and doctor haven't been able to keep their hands off each other at the Doctor's Surgery.
One thing led to another after the pair sipped on champagne and danced to celebrate him being nominated for a writing award.
Liam makes one last desperate attempt to reunite with Wendy, but she sticks to her decision and reluctantly ends their romance, something that neither of them wants to do. But will they give in to temptation once more in the workplace?
Meanwhile, Manpreet Sharma is suspicious about Claudette Anderson's back pain — and it seems the doctor has a right to be concerned.
When Claudette is alone, she moves with ease, her back pain having magically disappeared... what is she up to? Will Manpreet find out the truth about her boyfriend's mother?
Elsewhere, after their night of passion, Ryan Stocks and his lover Gail become official.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings.
