Emmerdale spoilers: WHAT has happened to Cain Dingle?

It's an emotional time in the village as the fallout from THAT shock showdown between Cain Dingle (played by Jeff Hordley) and Al Chapman continues on tonight's episode of Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Last week, viewers saw Cain, threaten businessman Al with a shotgun inside a barn at Butler's Farm.



Cain was not happy after he discovered his married sister, Chas (Lucy Pargeter), had been carrying on an affair with Al for months.



There was a struggle for the weapon... and then a gunshot was heard!



On tonight's episode of the ITV soap, Cain feels helpless while his wife, Moira (Natalie J Robb), is heartbroken over the turn of events...



WHAT do you think is gonna happen?



Get watching to find out!



Coming so soon after the death of Cain and his Chas's mum, Faith, how much more drama and heartbreak can the Dingle family deal with?



There was recently a DOUBLE funeral for villagers Faith and Liv on Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

This week's Emmerdale cast:



Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley)

Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb)

Kim Tate (Claire King)

Will Taylor (Dean Andrews)

Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley)

Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle)

Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker)

Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler)

Nate Robinson (Jurrell Carter)

Naomi Walters (Karene Peter)

Saskia (Sarah Kay-Sweeney)

April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan)

Arthur Thomas (Alfie Clarke)

Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter)

Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley)

Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson)



It's been a terrible time for the Dingle family during the 50th anniversary of Emmerdale.



Watch the clip below to find out how Chas reacted when she discovered the part Moira played in Faith's death...

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV



Catch-up on the latest episodes on the ITV Hub