Emmerdale spoilers: WHAT has happened to Cain Dingle?
Airs Monday 7 November 2022 at 7:30pm on ITV
It's an emotional time in the village as the fallout from THAT shock showdown between Cain Dingle (played by Jeff Hordley) and Al Chapman continues on tonight's episode of Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Last week, viewers saw Cain, threaten businessman Al with a shotgun inside a barn at Butler's Farm.
Cain was not happy after he discovered his married sister, Chas (Lucy Pargeter), had been carrying on an affair with Al for months.
There was a struggle for the weapon... and then a gunshot was heard!
On tonight's episode of the ITV soap, Cain feels helpless while his wife, Moira (Natalie J Robb), is heartbroken over the turn of events...
WHAT do you think is gonna happen?
Get watching to find out!
Coming so soon after the death of Cain and his Chas's mum, Faith, how much more drama and heartbreak can the Dingle family deal with?
READ MORE! What's next for Emmerdale characters Kerry Wyatt and Chloe Harris after THAT shock bombshell?
This week's Emmerdale cast:
Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley)
Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb)
Kim Tate (Claire King)
Will Taylor (Dean Andrews)
Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley)
Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle)
Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker)
Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler)
Nate Robinson (Jurrell Carter)
Naomi Walters (Karene Peter)
Saskia (Sarah Kay-Sweeney)
April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan)
Arthur Thomas (Alfie Clarke)
Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter)
Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley)
Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson)
It's been a terrible time for the Dingle family during the 50th anniversary of Emmerdale.
Watch the clip below to find out how Chas reacted when she discovered the part Moira played in Faith's death...
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV
Catch-up on the latest episodes on the ITV Hub
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
