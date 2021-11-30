'Emmerdale' spoilers: WHO does Kerry Wyatt clash with?

Kerry Wyatt (played by Laura Norton) is trying to settle back into village life on Emmerdale (7.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



The mum pulled a vanishing act from the village last summer, while actress Laura Norton was on maternity leave from the ITV soap.



But Kerry recently made an unexpected return when dodgy duo, Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) and Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) discovered her working as a housekeeper at a fancy mansion not far from the village!

Unfortunately, the housekeeping job is no more since Kerry's mystery boss, Damon is in prison.



Plus there's the fact that she has helped his daughter, Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland) escape from her dad's thug associates and go into hiding in the village!



So it's back to reality with a bump!



Kerry is desperately in need of some cash so jumps at the opportunity to return to her old beautician job at the village salon.



Trouble is, things have changed since Kerry last worked there.



The salon is under NEW management in the shape of Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) and former boss and owner, Bernice Blackstock (Samantha Giles) now works there as an employee.



So, what kind of boss is Mandy?



Kerry and Mandy have certainly enjoyed some drunken laughs together in the past.



But we do note that Mandy doesn't look that happy in the episode picture below...



So no doubt, Kerry will quickly find out about Mandy's good/bad side when she makes her grand return to the salon!

It's never a good idea to get on the WRONG side of Mandy on Emmerdale! (Image credit: ITV)

