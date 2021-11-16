'Emmerdale' spoilers: WHO does Meena Jutla go on a date with?

Just what is SECRET serial killer Meena Jutla (played by Paige Sandhu) up to now on Emmerdale? (7.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



Whatever it is, villager Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle) should probably run a mile!



Last week on the ITV soap, Meena was thrilled when Billy defended her honour after she was accused by Amy Wyatt (Natalie Ann Jamieson) of smashing-up Keepers Cottage, where Amy and Meena's love-rival Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) both live.



Although the police did not arrest Meena, she is guilty as HELL!



She turned to vandalism to get even with Victoria for "stealing" her man, David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden).



Meena now sees Billy as her knight-in-shining-armour and on tonight's episode she goes on a date with the personal trainer!



But does manipulative Meena really fancy Billy? Or is he just a pawn in a plan to make her ex-boyfriend David jealous and show him what he's missing?



One particular villager is NOT convinced by this pairing and decides to keep a close eye on Billy and Meena's date in The Woolpack.



But WHO?

Is unsuspecting Billy about to fall for murderer Meena on Emmerdale? (Image credit: ITV)

Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) has certainly wasted no time in shaking things-up at The Woolpack, since he became a new co-owner of the struggling village pub.



But now it looks like the devious businessman has got his sights set on married pub landlady, Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter)...



While Chas's husband, Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) is away from the village on a course, Al's behaviour towards Chas has become increasingly flirty.



He seems determined to mix business... and pleasure!



Although Chas has already shutdown Al and warned him not to overstep the mark, he's not giving up.



In the backroom at the pub, Al seductively tell Chas how much he wants her!



Chas appears to be caught in the moment...



But then SOMEONE interrupts them, just as Chas and Al are about to kiss...

Al tries to make a move on married woman Chas on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights at 7.00pm on ITV.