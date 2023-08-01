Emmerdale spoilers: WHY is Samson Dingle annoyed with Lydia?

Samson Dingle (played by Sam Hall) regularly clashes with his family over his bad behaviour on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But just when it looked like the teenager was starting to show a softer, more vulnerable side in recent weeks, it all threatens to kick-off again at the Dingle farm!



On tonight's episode of the ITV soap, Samson's stepmum, Lydia Hart (Karen Blick), has an idea that he's not happy about!



WHAT does Lydia suggest that causes Samson to kick-off?



In the meantime, what will happen in the aftermath of Dan Spencer (Liam Fox) and his daughter, Amelia (Daisy Campbell), doing a runner from the village?



Will Samson have another reason to get annoyed when he finds out Amelia has left with their baby daughter, Esther?

Samson clashes with dad Sam and stepmum Lydia on tonight's episode of Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

Bob Hope (Tony Audenshaw) has been in a bad place since the death of his long-time friend, Rishi Sharma, last month.



The grieving B&B owner has pushed away his girlfriend, Wendy Posner (Susan Cookson), after finding out she cheated on him with her work colleage, Dr Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson).



Wendy has desperately been trying to make amends with Bob.



But he's not making things easy.



After some words of advice from his concerned ex, Bernice Blackstock (Samantha Giles), will Bob agree to peace talks with Wendy?



Or will a further misunderstanding mean the couple's troubled relationship is DOOMED?

