‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Becky Quentin makes a shocking discovery

Becky Quentin (Katie McGlynn) is in shock when she makes a discovery in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on, Becky is berated for her hateful comments. Becky has been stirring up trouble again and in yesterday’s episode, she upset Cindy with her incredibly insensitive outpourings regarding Cindy's fiancé, Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy).

Tonight Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) takes her to task and hopes that Luke’s son, Ollie Morgan (Gabriel Clarke) will see just how much of a toxic influence his girlfriend Becky really is.

What has Becky found out about Cindy (pictured above). (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

However, before Cindy can speak to Ollie about Becky, Becky makes a shocking discovery.

She is stunned when she finds a prison letter proving that Cindy has been writing to one of Luke’s attackers - a guy called Stephen McGregor.

Sly Becky uses this latest revelation to her advantage and quickly gets a confused and upset Ollie back on her side.

Stephen McGregor was one of Luke's attackers in 2000. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Cher Winters (Bethannie Hare) is reeling after a heart-breaking confrontation.

Plus Yazz Cunningham (Haiesha Mistry) whose relationship with her new husband Tom (Ellis Hollins) has been on shaky ground lately, comes to a very BIG decision.

Is she going to try and give Tom more of her time and attention?

Warren Fox collapsed in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) is keeping a very watchful eye on his father, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas).

Warren suffered a seizure in yesterday’s episode, leaving everyone scared for his health.

However, when stubborn Warren refuses to get any medical help, a frustrated Joel turns to doctor Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) for help.

Joel asks Misbah to take a look at Warren.

After agreeing, Misbah warns Warren that he needs to change his lifestyle and fast.

Will Warren take any notice of the doctor’s orders?

Joel Dexter (above) is really worried about his father, Warren. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Sid Sumner (Billy Price) admits to Serena Chen-Williams (Emma Lau) that he has feelings for Serena’s step-sister, Lizzie (Lily Best) and he wants her back.

That's all well and good but will Lizzie accept Sid’s proposition?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm