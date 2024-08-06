Hollyoaks spoilers: Blue's true identity is revealed!

WHO is Blue on Hollyoaks? (7:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



That is the question that has been keeping criminal bad boy, Warren Fox (played by Jamie Lomas), on edge for weeks.



The mystery motorcycle-riding gangster is targeting Warren and recently shot dead his mum, Norma Crow!



But still unaware of Norma's death, Warren tries to put the threat of Blue aside and gets ready for the twins naming ceremony with girlfriend, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe).



Warren remains jumpy during the celebrations, especially when he gets a CCTV notification alerting him about someone entering his house...



Later that day, Warren is shocked to discover that Rex (Jonny Labey), who is secretly working for Blue, is STILL ALIVE!



Despite Warren's best efforts to bump the criminal bad lad off in a van explosion!



Rex has a chilling warning for Warren to watch out, because Blue is coming for him and his stash of drugs...

Warren is determined to discover the identity of the person who is gunning for him on Hollyoaks... (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) is reeling after making a startling discovery about Donny Clark (Louis Emerick).



Just when she thought a new romance might be blossoming between her and neighbour, Donny.



Misbah demands some answers and gives Donny an ultimatum...



Under pressure, Donny comes clean and admits that he's an ex-copper who was once on the trail of criminal, Blue!



Meanwhile, Blue is lurking around the village again.



Blue's revenge mission will not be complete until he has taken Warren's entire family away from him...

The identity of Blue is finally revealed this week on Hollyoaks! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Is This The End Of Rex? | Hollyoaks - YouTube Watch On

Hollyoaks airs Monday to Friday on E4 at 7:00pm

New episodes are available to stream first on Channel 4

International viewers can now watch episodes on the Hollyoaks official YouTube channel.