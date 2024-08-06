Hollyoaks spoilers: Blue's true identity is revealed!
Airs Monday 12 August on E4 at 7:00pm.
WHO is Blue on Hollyoaks? (7:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
That is the question that has been keeping criminal bad boy, Warren Fox (played by Jamie Lomas), on edge for weeks.
The mystery motorcycle-riding gangster is targeting Warren and recently shot dead his mum, Norma Crow!
But still unaware of Norma's death, Warren tries to put the threat of Blue aside and gets ready for the twins naming ceremony with girlfriend, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe).
Warren remains jumpy during the celebrations, especially when he gets a CCTV notification alerting him about someone entering his house...
Later that day, Warren is shocked to discover that Rex (Jonny Labey), who is secretly working for Blue, is STILL ALIVE!
Despite Warren's best efforts to bump the criminal bad lad off in a van explosion!
Rex has a chilling warning for Warren to watch out, because Blue is coming for him and his stash of drugs...
Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) is reeling after making a startling discovery about Donny Clark (Louis Emerick).
Just when she thought a new romance might be blossoming between her and neighbour, Donny.
Misbah demands some answers and gives Donny an ultimatum...
Under pressure, Donny comes clean and admits that he's an ex-copper who was once on the trail of criminal, Blue!
Meanwhile, Blue is lurking around the village again.
Blue's revenge mission will not be complete until he has taken Warren's entire family away from him...
Hollyoaks airs Monday to Friday on E4 at 7:00pm
New episodes are available to stream first on Channel 4
International viewers can now watch episodes on the Hollyoaks official YouTube channel.
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.