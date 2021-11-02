‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Danger ahead for Darren Osborne?

Darren Osborne could be in terrible danger in Hollyoaks.

It looks as if there is serious trouble ahead for Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

There are troubling scenes as a flash-forward teases danger for Darren when he wakes up in strange surroundings and viewers will uncover, throughout the episode, some of the events that led him there.

Darren Osborne pictured with his other half, Nancy. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Darren’s other half, Nancy Hayton (Jessica Fox) prepares for her co-deputy head interview and leaves Darren in charge of cleaning the house while she’s out.

However, a simple task of taking the bins out results in panic as Darren finds a pregnancy test.

Darren assumes that it belongs to teenager Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) who is in a relationship with his and Nancy’s son, Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan).

A showdown ensues leading to a fiery argument with Nancy.

Upset, Darren turns to his friends for advice.

Teens, Charlie Dean and Ella Richardson are in a relationship. Is the pregnancy test Ella's? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Darren’s best mate, Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) suggests that Darren buys a gift for Nancy to smooth things out. Luke gives Darren the name of a jeweller in town but it could take more than some fancy jewels to clear the air.

Dr Ali Shahzad (pictured) raped Misbah Maalik thirty years ago. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Dr. Ali Shahzad (Raji James), who raped Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) thirty years ago, is one step ahead of Misbah as she prepares to go to the police to report the crime.

Ruthless Ali will stop at nothing to keep Misbah quiet but Sami Maalik (Rishi Nair) is determined to outplay the scheming doctor.

Sami is certain that he’s got a secret weapon that can help Misbah out. What information does Sami have?

DeMarcus pictured with his father, Felix Westwood. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Toby Faroe (Bobby Gordon) catches Felix Westwood’s son, DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) as he skips school under the ruse of being sick.

But how will Toby react when he finds out DeMarcus is only bunking off school to try and track down his missing father, Felix (Richard Blackwood) who has mysteriously vanished from Hollyoaks?

Leela Lomax is on a mission. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) enters Sid Sumner (Billy Price), Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) and Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) into the ‘Dee Valley Tough Mudder’ competition that will test their limits.

Leela with Romeo Nightingale and Tom Cunningham. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Who will be able to handle the intense training that they need to do in preparation?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm