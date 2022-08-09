Hollyoaks spoilers: DANGER! Is Cindy Cunningham hallucinating?

Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) is still shaken after her terrifying ordeal in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In a previous episode, Cindy was scared out of her mind after being visited in her sleep by a masked intruder.

The masked intruder was spying on Cindy as she slept! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

However, when Cindy tells her friends about her ordeal there are alarm bells ringing.

They start to worry that Cindy, who is bipolar and recently lost her beloved fiancé Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy), could be suffering with delusions and the masked person was all a figment of her imagination.

Cindy is convinced the intruder was real and matters are made worse when she publicly accuses Mason Chen-Williams (Frank Kauer) of being the masked figure who broke into her home and woke her from her slumbers.

Cindy accuses Mason Chen-Williams (above) of being the person behind the mask. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Norma Crow aka The Undertaker (Glynis Barber), starts to question whether Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) has the guts to betray Sienna Blake (Anna Passey).

Norma wants to test Warren to the limit so she shows him how much of a threat she is.

Later on Warren discovers a burner phone with incriminating messages on it and Sienna starts to get very suspicious of him.

Norma Crow pictured with Sienna Blake. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, DS Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) agrees to help Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) with his mission.

Felix is desperate to prove that his son DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) is innocent and didn’t stab policeman Saul Reeves (Chris Charles).

Saul Reeves lost his life after being stabbed. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

DeMarcus has been on the run ever since Saul died in hospital from the fatal stabbing.

Felix wants to find evidence that proves it wasn’t DeMarcus who killed Saul and enlists the help of Zoe.

However, Zoe’s boss, Lexi Calder (Natalie Anderson) warns her that if she gets involved with Felix she could risk losing her job.

What will Zoe decide to do?

Will detective Zoe Anderson risk losing her job to help Felix and DeMarcus? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, a loved-up Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) and Nadira Vali (Ashling O’Shea) spend the perfect day together.

Meanwhile, Nadira’s fiancé, Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) and his ex, Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) have a touching moment together as Verity wishes Shaq luck for his future.

It looks like these two have finally but the past behind them. Or have they?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4