Hollyoaks spoilers: Dangerous drugs! Warren Fox abuses his medication

Warren Fox is on a slippery slope in Hollyoaks.

Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) is on a fast downward spiral in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Warren, who was deliberately run over by Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) not long ago, has been battling serious health issues ever since the hit and run.

Tonight it’s clear that Warren’s addiction to painkillers has got way out of control.

Warren continues to abuse his medication while juggling being a dad to his twins. Is he at risk of overdosing?

Later on, Warren takes action and meddles in Sienna Blake’s (Anna Passey) business as he gives his nemesis, Ethan, a warning he’s not likely to forget in a hurry.

Bobby Costello has made accusations against Sam Chen-Williams. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Mercedes McQueen’s (Jennifer Metcalfe) son, Bobby (Jadyen Fox) has made accusations against policeman, Sam Chen-Williams (Matthew McGivern).

Enraged by what she’s heard, a furious Mercedes heads off to confront policeman Sam.

However, as she tries to get to the bottom of what’s been going on, there could be doubts over whether Bobby has been telling the truth.

Mercedes is really worried about her son Bobby. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on, psychologist Honour Chen-Williams (Vera Chok) suggests to Mercedes that maybe Bobby should attend a specialist school for his behavioural needs.

Mercedes quickly leaps to her son’s defence and dismisses the idea.

But left alone with time to ponder, will an increasingly stressed-out Mercedes start considering other options for troubled Bobby?

Newcomer Zoe has taken shine to her colleague Sam (above). (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Over in the Deveraux household, romance is alive as Pearl (Dawn Hope) is encouraged to sign up to a dating app.

Meanwhile Pearl’s grand-daughter, newcomer, DS Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) is clearly attracted to her police colleague, Sam.

However she’s playing it very cool.

But trouble is brewing when Sam launches a charity bootcamp.

Zoe gets involved but a missing stopper on some weights causes an accident and leaves her nursing a painful injury.

Will Sam be on hand to look after her?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm