Hollyoaks spoilers: DeMarcus Westwood has some SHOCK NEWS for Vicky!
Airs Thursday 25 May 2023 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) is left feeling battered and bruised in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
DeMarcus ended up in hospital following his fight with drug-dealer Taz, in yesterday’s episode.
Tonight his father Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) is told by the medics that DeMarcus has mild concussion but will be allowed home later that day.
Felix feels really guilty about the fight and regrets not listening to his son and calling the police earlier.
His girlfriend, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) tries to reassure him that he’s not to blame.
Meanwhile Vicky thanks DeMarcus for sticking up for her.
Later on Vicky opens up to Mercedes and tells her the attack on DeMarcus has made her realise just how much he means to her and that she couldn’t imagine her life without him.
However, Vicky is left stunned when DeMarcus breaks some SHOCK news to her that she really wasn’t expecting to hear.
Elsewhere, Shing Lin (Izzie Yip) checks in on Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) after he zoned out at their last band rehearsal.
While the teenagers chat, Shing Lin is shocked when she suddenly gets a message about DeMarcus being attacked by drug dealer, Taz.
Charlie is panic-stricken by the news knowing about his recent involvement with Taz.
He, Shing Lin and Mason head off to clear up the mess that was made outside the Youth Centre following the attack.
Meanwhile, over at the Maaliks, Dillon Ray’s (Nathaniel Dass) mother, Aisha, voices her strong disapproval over the way her son dresses and behaves.
Dillion is fuming and walks out of the home leaving his cousin, Yazz Maalik (Haiesha Mistry) to defend him and give her auntie some food for thought.
Yazz tries to cheer Dillon up and he admits that he feels totally at home at the Maaliks whereas his mum always makes him feel judged and disapproved of.
Later on Yazz tries to encourage Dillon to open up about the fight that happened between him and his friend.
However Dillon is adamant that things can’t be fixed between them.
Plus, Zara Morgan (Kelly Condron), Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) and Grace Black (Tamara Wall) come up with a new plan together to get their hands on some much-needed cash.
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm
Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
