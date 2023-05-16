Hollyoaks spoilers: DESPERATE! Charlie Dean turns thief to fund his drug habit!
Airs Tuesday 23 May 2023 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) finds himself under HUGE pressure from his drug dealer in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Dealer Taz wants the money he’s owed from Charlie and he wants it NOW.
He tells teenager Charlie he needs to steal the new games consoles from the Youth Centre that is due to be opened this week by Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood).
A scared Charlie heads to the Youth Centre, sneaks into the building, vandalises the place and nicks the consoles.
While everyone is distracted he sneaks out undetected.
However, Charlie is horrified to get home and find his dad, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) and his teacher there waiting for him.
Charlie has to come up with a plausible explanation for why he hasn’t gone to sit his important school exams.
Just as he thinks he’s convinced them and is in the clear, Jack and Darren are taken aback to discover the stash of consoles hidden in Charlie’s bag.
Meanwhile Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) tells Felix they need to postpone the planned opening of the Youth Centre because of all the laughing gas canisters that have been left outside.
A concerned Felix tells Scott they need to find out who is responsible so they can put a stop to it.
Felix’s girlfriend, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) comes down to help clear up all the mess but Scott is alarmed to spot drug dealer Taz making a very dodgy phone call.
When Felix learns what’s going on he confronts Taz and a heated argument ensues.
Taz tells Felix he needs to leave the building by the end of the week but Felix isn’t prepared to bow down to any bullies and tells Taz he’s not going anywhere.
However when DeMarcus, Scott and Mercedes head back inside the Youth Centre they get a distressing shock which forces Felix to postpone all his plans.
Elsewhere, when postman Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power) drops by to deliver a package to Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) the two of them end up flirting on Cindy’s doorstep.
Her housemate, Grace Black (Tamara Wall) witnesses their flirty banter.
Widow Cindy, who was devastated when her husband, Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) died, insists she is very happy being a single woman.
However, after getting a reminder that life is for living, Cindy decides to head to the park to join Dave, Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) and the family for a BBQ.
But when the conversation takes an awkward turn, Cindy starts to stress!
Plus, there are emotional scenes when Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) has a heart-to-heart with her girlfriend, Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) and her big brother, Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) and the reality of her ailing health hits them all hard.
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm
Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
Tess is a senior writer for What’s On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com She's been writing about TV for over 25 years and worked on some of the UK’s biggest and best-selling publications including the Daily Mirror where she was assistant editor on the weekend TV magazine, The Look, and Closer magazine where she was TV editor. She has freelanced for a whole range of websites and publications including We Love TV, The Sun’s TV Mag, Woman, Woman’s Own, Fabulous, Good Living, Prima and Woman and Home.