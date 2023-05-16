Hollyoaks spoilers: DESPERATE! Charlie Dean turns thief to fund his drug habit!

Charlie Dean resorts to theft to fund his drug habit in Hollyoaks.

Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) finds himself under HUGE pressure from his drug dealer in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Dealer Taz wants the money he’s owed from Charlie and he wants it NOW.

He tells teenager Charlie he needs to steal the new games consoles from the Youth Centre that is due to be opened this week by Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood).

A scared Charlie heads to the Youth Centre, sneaks into the building, vandalises the place and nicks the consoles.

Darren Osborne makes a worrying discovery in his son Charlie's bag. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

While everyone is distracted he sneaks out undetected.

However, Charlie is horrified to get home and find his dad, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) and his teacher there waiting for him.

Charlie has to come up with a plausible explanation for why he hasn’t gone to sit his important school exams.

Just as he thinks he’s convinced them and is in the clear, Jack and Darren are taken aback to discover the stash of consoles hidden in Charlie’s bag.

Felix Westwood pictured with Scott Drinkwell and Mercedes McQueen. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) tells Felix they need to postpone the planned opening of the Youth Centre because of all the laughing gas canisters that have been left outside.

A concerned Felix tells Scott they need to find out who is responsible so they can put a stop to it.

Felix’s girlfriend, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) comes down to help clear up all the mess but Scott is alarmed to spot drug dealer Taz making a very dodgy phone call.

Felix (above) isn't going to be bullied out of the Youth Centre by drug dealer Taz. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

When Felix learns what’s going on he confronts Taz and a heated argument ensues.

Taz tells Felix he needs to leave the building by the end of the week but Felix isn’t prepared to bow down to any bullies and tells Taz he’s not going anywhere.

However when DeMarcus, Scott and Mercedes head back inside the Youth Centre they get a distressing shock which forces Felix to postpone all his plans.

Dave Chen-Williams enjoys flirting with Cindy Cunningham. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, when postman Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power) drops by to deliver a package to Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) the two of them end up flirting on Cindy’s doorstep.

Her housemate, Grace Black (Tamara Wall) witnesses their flirty banter.

Widow Cindy, who was devastated when her husband, Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) died, insists she is very happy being a single woman.

However, after getting a reminder that life is for living, Cindy decides to head to the park to join Dave, Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) and the family for a BBQ.

But when the conversation takes an awkward turn, Cindy starts to stress!

The reality of Juliet's health hits home hard in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, there are emotional scenes when Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) has a heart-to-heart with her girlfriend, Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) and her big brother, Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) and the reality of her ailing health hits them all hard.

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4