Hollyoaks spoilers: Dilly POISONS Maxine against Sienna!

Dilly is on a mission to destroy Maxine's friendship with Sienna.

Manipulative Dilly Harcourt (Emma Johnsey-Smith) is on a mission to alienate Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) from her loved ones in tonight's Hollyoaks at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings) - and her first target is Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson).

Excited about her wedding to Lord Rafe (Chris Gordon), Sienna is keen to involve her old friends. In particular, she wants to build bridges with Maxine.

However, Dilly has other ideas and tells Sienna she's appointed herself as the deputy maid of honour.

Unbeknownst to Sienna, her future sister-in-law is actually Rafe's wife and the couple have been busy plotting her downfall.

But the last thing Dilly wants is for Maxine to get any whiff of what they're up to so she decides to act.

Dilly manipulates both Sienna and Maxine. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

With Sienna out of earshot, Dilly drops a bombshell on Maxine - revealing that Rafe is actually dying and that she's concerned the stress of the wedding will finish him off.

Later, Sienna's pushed to her limits when Dilly shows her the lime green bridesmaid dresses she's picked.

Rafe tries to smooth things over by admitting he asked his 'sister' to help and Sienna agrees to give Dilly another chance.

But how would she feel knowing Dilly is busy dripping poison in Maxine's ear in a bid to ruin their newly reformed friendship?

Will Maxine fall for Dilly's wicked lies? (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) is thrown into panic when he discovers Rayne Royce's (Jemma Donovan) mobile has gone missing.

Prince has been charged with killing the social media star, but fresh new evidence came to light last week when his twin brother Hunter (Theo Graham) admitted he stole Rayne's phone on the night of her murder.

Knowing the evidence proves Prince's innocence, Hunter starts a desperate search for the device, which leads him straight into the path of Peri Lomax (Ruby O'Donnell).

Pez doesn't hand over the phone and instead seeks legal advice from James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan), who suggests she makes it disappear to divert suspicion from her and boyfriend Romeo (Owen Warner).

Will Peri withhold evidence from Hunter to protect her and Romeo? (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Fearing time is running out for Prince, a rattled Hunter leaves Peri a voicemail apologising for his earlier strange behaviour and insisting they need to stick together.

Will she come clean about the phone and help him prove his sibling didn't do it?

Later, there's another surprise in store for Peri when Romeo tells her he loves her for the first time.

Will she say it back?

Will Leela tell Joel she's pregnant? (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Also, Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) is shocked when he discovers a special request from his girlfriend Leela Lomax's (Kirsty Leigh-Porter) young son, Daniel.

The little lad has been busy compiling his Christmas list for Santa, and right at the top is a baby brother or sister!

Nervous Joel tries to encourage Daniel to change his list before Leela reads it.

But how would he feel if he knew she was already secretly carrying his baby?

Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm.