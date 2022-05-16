Hollyoaks spoilers: Double date from HELL! Olivia Bradshaw is left simmering!

Olivia Bradshaw and Prince McQueen go on a double date in Hollyoaks.

Olivia Bradshaw (Emily Burnett) is left stewing in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

The trouble begins when Olivia’s fiancé, Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) sets up a double date at The Dog for him and Olivia with Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) and Tom’s wife, Yazz (Haiesha Mistry).

Prince has asked Tom and Yazz Cunningham along on the date. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

However, tensions are soon brewing. Olivia is already feeling jealous of Yazz who has started working at Hollyoaks High.

In yesterday’s episode head teacher Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) singled out new recruit, Yazz for special praise.

The date soon takes a frosty turn when Olivia learns that Prince and Yazz have history! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Competitive teacher Olivia was left simmering as Yazz lapped up Sally’s praise.

Tonight, Olivia is struggling to stay cordial with Yazz but worse is to come when Tom lets slip that Prince and Yazz have a romantic history and once enjoyed a fling!

Olivia can barely contain her jealousy!

Can she overcome her insecurities or is she about to make Yazz’s life hell?

When things go wrong Ste Hay is forced to turn to Ethan Williams for help. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is out of town meaning the responsibilities of the tanning salon are left to her right-hand man, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson).

However, when Ste finds himself involved in a romantic rendezvous, a major slip-up occurs.

A worried Ste is suddenly forced to turn to Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) for urgent help in putting things right.

Later on, Ste and Ethan embark on a risky plan.

However their plotting doesn’t go unnoticed.

What will they do when the discover someone has been watching their dodgy activities?

Ste embarks on a very risky plan with Ethan (above). (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) is worried when she thinks that Ste might be reuniting with his troubled ex-lover, James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan).

Ste defends himself but Leela puts him on the spot and asks Ste if he really think his ex has changed or is it only a matter of time before things go horribly wrong again.

Cleo McQueen has been offered a job overseas. Will she take it? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter) is encouraging Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) to grab the opportunity of a lifetime.

Nurse Cleo has been offered a job overseas and Theresa thinks she should go for it.

Tonight, Theresa is worried when she thinks Cleo might make the wrong decision.

Theresa quickly brings in reinforcements to convince her to make a major career change.

Will Cleo be convinced?

Ollie Morgan has been making secret plans to see his son without telling Brooke (left). (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Ollie Morgan (Gabriel Clark) is busy making plans of his own.

Yesterday, Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) and Zara Morgan (Kelly Condron) were shocked when they borrowed Olly’s laptop and saw what he’d been looking at.

Tonight, it becomes clear that Ollie has been in touch with the adoptive parents of his son, Thierry, and has asked them for a visit.

Is Olly going to tell Brooke Hathaway (Tylan Grant), Olly’s ex and the mother of Thierry, about his plans?

And if so, how will she feel about seeing the little boy they decided to have adopted?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm