Hollyoaks spoilers: Evil Rayne Royce STRIKES again!
Airs Friday 8 September 2023 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
Evil influencer Rayne Royce (Jemma Donovan) shows her true colours in Friday's episode of Hollyoaks, on at 6.30pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).
There's been shocking glimpses of Rayne's dark side lately as the social media star has been trying to pry boyfriend Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) away from his family and friends.
After falsely accusing Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) of assaulting her and driving a wedge between Romeo and his mum Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson), Rayne then tried to blackmail Peri Lomax (Ruby O'Donnell) with a damning video of her paying-off a drug dealer.
Peri fought back and forced Rayne to post an apology video on her online platforms.
With her career now at risk of collapse, Rayne has hired the services of talent manager Faye Fuller (Madelyn Smedley).
In yesterday's episode, Faye warned Rayne she needs to readjust her attitude in order to make it to the top.
But will she heed her words?
Still annoyed at Faye offering Lizzie Chen-Williams (Lily Best) a gig on the promotion she's working on, Rayne decides she wants a slice of the action too.
As the event gets underway, proud Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power) and Sam Chen-Williams (Matthew McGivern) arrive to give Lizzie their support. But will jealous Rayne try to sabotage Lizzie's big day?
Later on, new couple DS Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) and Hunter McQueen (Theo Graham) bump into Rayne in the village and are appalled by her venom towards Lizzie.
Zoe issues a warning to Rayne over how she's treating people, but her words fall on deaf ears.
When Rayne later learns Faye has lined up more work for Lizzie and her family she takes to her social media and pens a horrible post about Lizzie's appearance.
Faye is left shocked by her client's cruelty - will she cut ties with Rayne?
Elsewhere, Darren Osbourne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) opens up to Shing Lin Leong (Izzie Yip) about what happened to Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan).
Charlie's mental health battle reached crisis point earlier in the week after he fled to the beach following another anxiety attack.
In despair and hallucinating, Charlie waded into the sea fully clothed, but was thankfully saved when Darren and family friend Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) came to his rescue.
Shaken by the realisation his son could have drowned, Darren confides in Shing Lin, but decides not to make Charlie aware of their conversation, fearing it could cause a relapse.
Later on, Darren asks Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) if he'll have a chat with Charlie in the hope of breaking down his barriers. Scott is happy to help, and gently approaches Charlie, sharing his own struggles with depression.
And over at the Chen-Williams, Shing Lin tells Dave (Dominic Power) she blames herself for leaving Charlie. Her uncle eases her distress by reminding Shing Lin she needs to look after her own wellbeing too.
Following his heart-to-heart with Charlie, Scott gives Darren some advice on how support his lad going forward.
And Charlie takes his first steps on the road to recovery when he meets up with Shing Lin and they promise to work through things together.
Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on C4 at 6.30pm
Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Laura has been a journalist for over a decade, writing about soaps, TV entertainment, fashion, beauty, and food. After graduating from university, she started her career working at a national soap and TV magazine. During her seven-year stint there she joined the cast of Emmerdale for a tour around the famous village, partied with soap stars at awards bashes, interviewed her acting idol David Suchet, and sat in the front row of Strictly Come Dancing.
Her heart lies with the soaps, and her all-time favourite character has to be EastEnders' Pat Butcher - no one rocked a big earring quite like her. She's also a huge fan of detective crime dramas, particularly old school Inspector Morse, Endeavour, and adaptations of Agatha Christie's Marple and Poirot. When she's not writing, she loves a spot of second-hand shopping and going on adventures with her young son.