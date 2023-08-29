Hollyoaks spoilers: Evil Rayne Royce STRIKES again!

Evil influencer Rayne Royce (Jemma Donovan) shows her true colours in Friday's episode of Hollyoaks, on at 6.30pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

There's been shocking glimpses of Rayne's dark side lately as the social media star has been trying to pry boyfriend Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) away from his family and friends.

After falsely accusing Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) of assaulting her and driving a wedge between Romeo and his mum Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson), Rayne then tried to blackmail Peri Lomax (Ruby O'Donnell) with a damning video of her paying-off a drug dealer.

Peri fought back and forced Rayne to post an apology video on her online platforms.

With her career now at risk of collapse, Rayne has hired the services of talent manager Faye Fuller (Madelyn Smedley).

In yesterday's episode, Faye warned Rayne she needs to readjust her attitude in order to make it to the top.

But will she heed her words?

Rayne Royce has been on a mission to ostracise Romeo Nightingale from his family. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Still annoyed at Faye offering Lizzie Chen-Williams (Lily Best) a gig on the promotion she's working on, Rayne decides she wants a slice of the action too.

As the event gets underway, proud Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power) and Sam Chen-Williams (Matthew McGivern) arrive to give Lizzie their support. But will jealous Rayne try to sabotage Lizzie's big day?

Later on, new couple DS Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) and Hunter McQueen (Theo Graham) bump into Rayne in the village and are appalled by her venom towards Lizzie.

Zoe issues a warning to Rayne over how she's treating people, but her words fall on deaf ears.

When Rayne later learns Faye has lined up more work for Lizzie and her family she takes to her social media and pens a horrible post about Lizzie's appearance.

Faye is left shocked by her client's cruelty - will she cut ties with Rayne?

Charlie takes his first steps on the road to recovery. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Darren Osbourne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) opens up to Shing Lin Leong (Izzie Yip) about what happened to Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan).

Charlie's mental health battle reached crisis point earlier in the week after he fled to the beach following another anxiety attack.

In despair and hallucinating, Charlie waded into the sea fully clothed, but was thankfully saved when Darren and family friend Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) came to his rescue.

Shaken by the realisation his son could have drowned, Darren confides in Shing Lin, but decides not to make Charlie aware of their conversation, fearing it could cause a relapse.

Shing Lin pledges her support to Charlie Dean. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on, Darren asks Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) if he'll have a chat with Charlie in the hope of breaking down his barriers. Scott is happy to help, and gently approaches Charlie, sharing his own struggles with depression.

And over at the Chen-Williams, Shing Lin tells Dave (Dominic Power) she blames herself for leaving Charlie. Her uncle eases her distress by reminding Shing Lin she needs to look after her own wellbeing too.

Following his heart-to-heart with Charlie, Scott gives Darren some advice on how support his lad going forward.

And Charlie takes his first steps on the road to recovery when he meets up with Shing Lin and they promise to work through things together.

Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4