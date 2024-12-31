Hollyoaks spoilers: Horror truth! Peri Lomax makes a sickening discovery!
Airs Monday 6 January on E4 at 7pm.
Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) is reeling when she makes a new startling discovery relating to Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) and twisted Abe Fielding (Tyler Conti) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm. (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Cleo is still in a coma following the car crash on Peri’s planned wedding day to Abe when she ran out in front of Marie Fielding’s (Rita Simons) car and was knocked unconscious.
The villagers still don’t know the full horrific truth - that Cleo has been held captive in Abe’s flat for the past year.
However Peri starts to become increasingly suspicious of the cover story, that Cleo was travelling in Bali, when she finds a pillowcase in Abe’s cupboard.
The pillowcase matches the material that Cleo had pulled together to fashion a homemade wedding dress that she was wearing when she was hit by Marie’s car.
At the hospital, a protective Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) tells Peri that she’s not welcome there and she needs to stay away from his family.
Peri confesses she doesn’t think Abe’s story adds up.
Meanwhile, when Abe sees the cupboard open with the pillowcase missing he knows Peri has found it.
Peri returns home and starts demanding answers from Abe however when he bats away all her questions, a frustrated and increasingly volatile Peri starts drinking.
Things soon get very heated as Peri demands he tells her the truth about what’s been going on but as tempers flare, Abe lashes out, hitting Peri!
However worse things are about to happen when a vengeful and violent Abe loses control.
Elsewhere, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) is trying to be there for his son Ro Hutchinson (Ava Webster) who has recently been binge-drinking.
Arlo Fielding (Dan Hough) who has been bullying Ro, gets jealous of the attention Tony is giving Ro and taunts his peer with sinister messages.
With Tony and his girlfriend Marie Fielding (Rita Simons), out the house, an upset Ro spots cans of gin in the kitchen and starts knocking them back.
Tony and Marie later return home and are alarmed to discover Ro has been drinking again and is in a state.
Meanwhile, Rex (Jonny Labey) is trying to persuade a struggling Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) to go out for drinks with him rather than look after his baby son, James. At first Dillon is reluctant.
However, at Casa McQueen Dillon struggles to settle James and as he gets increasingly upset, he messages Rex deciding he needs some respite and might head to the Loft after all.
Is Dillon heading down a dangerous path when Rex greets him and offers him something much stronger than alcohol?
Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.
