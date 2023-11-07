Hollyoaks spoilers: Hunter McQueen makes a RISKY move!

There's a fresh twist in the Rayne Royce whodunit in tonight's Hollyoaks on at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings), which forces Hunter McQueen (Theo Graham) to disown his friends.

Rayne's (Jemma Donovan) untimely death sent shockwaves through the village and a number of the locals have found themselves in the frame for her murder.

The influencer met a watery end during her lavish pool party, and every one of the attendees had their own reasons for wanting rid of Rayne. But who hated her enough to kill?

Hunter choses his love for Zoe over his friends. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Tonight, best mates Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) and Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) are shocked to discover the brewery who they signed a contract with are running a campaign exploiting Rayne's murder.

Meanwhile, the police have been unable to identify who leaked the edited fake confession from Peri (Lomax (Ruby O'Donnell).

Pez is sick of everyone pointing fingers at her and decides to channel Rayne's ethos of living 'by her own narrative' by attending the event at the brewery.

But when tensions rise at the party, Peri snaps and declares any of one of the gang could be guilty.

Peri's outburst forces Hunter to pick between his mates or DS Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown), but when push comes to shove he sides with his girlfriend!

Has he chosen wisely though?

Carter threatens John Paul to keep his mouth shut. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, manipulative Carter Shepherd (David Ames) issues John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) with an ultimatum.

Tensions have been high between the pair since John Paul discovered Carter had been practicing gay conversion therapy on him.

There were further shocks in store when Carter confessed he'd struggled with his own sexuality, but was determined this truth stay hidden.

Concerned about the state of Carter's mind, John Paul is alarmed to discover Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) has become entangled with the headteacher. He warns his friend against getting too close to Carter, but she insists it was only one night of fun.

Is Carter using Maxine as part of a twisted game?

Darren confides in Tony about his money troubles. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Over at the Osborne's, a debt collector arrives looking for Darren (Ashley Taylor-Dawson).

Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) answers the door to her and makes the mistake of revealing Darren is working a shift down at The Dog.

Sure enough, the lady soon rocks up at the pub, but Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) and Pearl Anderson (Dawn Hope) are able to cover for Darren.

Once the debt collector has gone, Tony wants answers and confronts Darren, asking to know what's going on.

Although ashamed, he admits he's in a proper financial pickle.

Can Tony find a way to help his old friend?

Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm.