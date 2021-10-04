‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Is Peri Lomax about to discover who her stalker is?

Is Peri Lomax about to discover who has been stalking her?

There’s shock for Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings) when she finally discovers the truth about her stalker.

Earlier on, Cher Winters (Bethannie Hare) and Peri’s girlfriend, Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) play detective after retrieving a dropped item in yesterday’s episode belonging to the stalker.

Cher and Juliet set out to find out where the item was purchased, and as luck would have it, Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) reveals it was purchased at the Emporium.

While store-owner Liberty checks the CCTV, Juliet rushes to tell Peri what she’s discovered.

However, Peri is still refusing to take Juliet’s detective work seriously.

Juliet Nightingale is working hard to find out who has been stalking Peri. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Juliet is just about to give up on Peri when Liberty shows up with the CCTV footage and confirms Juliet’s hunch, that it was Timmy Simmons (Sam Tutty) who bought the item and it is Timmy who is Peri’s stalker!

Can she warn Peri in time?

Meanwhile, when Peri bumps into Timmy, he’s clearly very flustered and he makes up a lie about a break-up, claiming he is now homeless.

A sympathetic Peri feels sorry for him and agrees to let him stay the night at her house!

However, it’s soon panic stations when Timmy’s lies start to unravel and reality kicks in.

Is Peri about to find herself in serious danger and discover that it's Timmy who's been stalking her all these weeks?

Timmy Simmons has been spying on Peri and has cloned her mobile phone. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, a devious Goldie McQueen’s (Chelsee Healey) has been doing everything in her power to stop her son Prince (Malique Thompson-Dywer) moving to New Zealand with his fiancée, Olivia (Emily Burnett).

Goldie made a sly call to the New Zealand school where Olivia was supposed to be starting work and tonight, it looks like Goldie's meddling has paid off when it’s revealed the school has put Olivia’s job back on the market.

Olivia and Prince are engaged and planning to move to New Zealand. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Will Prince and Olivia work out that Goldie is behind the disappointing news?

Plus Damon Kinsella (Jacob Morgan) is trying to make money to renovate The Love Boat.

When he talks to Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy), Damon starts to think that maybe Luke’s approach of risking it all to win big, is the way to go!

Donna-Marie Quinn emerges as an eye-witness to Brody's fatal crash. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) has been pleased to know there is an eye-witness who saw the fatal crash that left Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) dead.

But how will she react when she discovers that the eyewitness is actually Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson)?

Who will Donna-Marie say was behind the wheel the night that Brody was killed?

Plus scheming Fergus Collins, (Robert Beck) offers Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) the job of managing The Dog as well as making a potential offer for his restaurant, The Hutch.

Will a cash-strapped Tony be on board with Fergus’s plans?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm