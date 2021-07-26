‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Joel Dexter and Cleo kiss!

Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas Speed) and his ex, Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) end up sharing a kiss in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on Joel agrees to keep his father Warren Fox’s (Jamie Lomas) secret, after Warren threatens Cleo’s life.

A worried Joel meets up with Cleo under the guise of wanting to wish her a happy birthday.

However, Cleo can tell that something is wrong and Joel ends up warning her about Warren’s brutal threat.

In the heat of the moment, Cleo and Joel end up kissing passionately.

Cleo McQueen and Joel Dexter share a charged moment. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) worries about her boyfriend Warren prioritising work, however Warren seems glad to have more time to spend on the business.

Meanwhile, Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan) goes to the police and chooses NOT to tell Grace Black (Tamara Wall) about the alibi.

But, it's no good because PC Franks tellls Grace herself and later, Grace gives Felix the opportunity to come clean.

However Felix continues to spin his lies!

Felix Westwood has cheated on Grace with his ex, Martine. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) and his wife Diane (Alex Fletcher) discuss their options for The Hutch.

As the friendship between Diane and newcomer Becky Quentin (Katie McGlynn) continues to blossom, Diane confides in Becky.

Diane has formed a close friendship with newcomer, Becky. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on, Diane extends an olive branch to Scott after he asks them if they can build bridges.

Meanwhile, Toby Faroe (Bobby Gordon) is trying to fix the mishap he made with his gift for his girlfriend, Cleo (Nadine Mulkerrin).

Toby asks Ripley Lennox (Ki Griffin) for their help in picking a dress out for Cleo.

Will this gift be more successful than his last offering?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm