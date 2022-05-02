Hollyoaks spoilers: Joel Dexter makes SHOCK decision!
By Tess Lamacraft published
Airs Thursday 12 May 2022 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) makes a SHOCKING decision in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
The drama begins when tonight’s episode starts with a voiceover from newcomer Eric Foster (Angus Castle -Doughty).
Meanwhile, a harsh warning from Joel for Eric to stay away from Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) triggers him to start making amends.
Is Eric going to rethink what he wants out of life?
Worried about Eric’s recent behaviour, his sister Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) decides to rent the McQueen's caravan on Eric’s behalf so he can have his own space.
Joel’s guilt forces him to act impulsively again and he makes a shocking decision about rekindling his relationship with Cleo.
Meanwhile, after recent events parents, Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power) and his wife Honour (Vera Chok) come to the realisation that they have to make some tough decisions about their daughter Serena’s (Emma Lau) future.
Elsewhere, as Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) and Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) help Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) pack up orders, the girls imply Maxine’s life with her partner Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) will never be settled.
Unnerved and unsettled, Maxine takes their words to heart and starts thinking about her next step with Warren.
Will she decide to stick with him?
Plus, Grace Black (Tamara Wall) makes a heartfelt admission to her other-half, Saul Reeves (Chris Charles).
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm
- Mercedes McQueen - Jennifer Metcalfe
- Theresa McQueen - Jorgie Porter
- John Paul McQueen - James Sutton
- Nana McQueen Diane Langton
- Cleo McQueen - Nadine Mulkerrin
- Goldie McQueen - Chelsee Healey
- Ste Hay - Kieron Richardson
- Tony Hutchinson - Nick Pickard
- Verity Hutchinson - Eva O'Hara
- Cindy Cunningham - Stephanie Waring
- Darren Osbourne - Ashley Taylor Dawson
- Jack Osborne - Jimmy McKenna
- Luke Morgan - Gary Lucy
- Oliver Morgan - Gabriel Clark
- Sue Morgan - Marian McLoughlin
- Nancy Osborne - Jessica Fox
- Charlie Dean - Joshua McConville
- Sienna Blake - Anna Passey
- Diane O'Connor - Alex Fletcher
- Warren Fox - Jamie Lomas
- Maxine Minniver - Nikki Sanderson
- Trish Miniver - Denise Welch
- Mandy Richardson - Sarah Jayne Dunn
- Ella Richardson - Erin Palmer
- Sid Sumner - Billy Price
- Toby Faroe - Bobby Gordon
- Romeo Nightingale - Owen Warner
- Grace Black - Tamara Wall
- Peri Lomax - Ruby O'Donnell
- Leela Lomax - Kirsty-Leigh Porter
- Martine Deveraux - Kelle Bryan
- Walter Deveraux - Trevor A. Toussaint
- Sally St. Claire - Annie Wallace
- Scott Drinkwell - Ross Adams
- Courtney Campbell - Amy Conachan
- Tom Cunningham - Ellis Hollins
- Felix Westwood - Richard Blackwood
- Fergus Collins - Robert Beck
- Joel Dexter - Rory Douglas-Speed
- James Nightingale - Gregory Finnegan
- Juliet Nightingale - Niamh Blackshaw
- Yasmine Maalik - Haiesha Mistry
- Misbah Maalik - Harvey Virdi
- Imran Maalik - Ijaz Rana
- Sami Maalik - Rishi Nair
- Damon Kinsella - Jacob Roberts
- Brody Hudson - Adam Woodward
- Brooke Hathaway - Tylan Grant
- Cher Winters - Bethannie Hare
- Ripley Lennox - Ki Griffin
- Shaq Qureshi - Omar Malik
- Prince McQueen - Malique Thompson-Dwyer
- DeMarcus Westwood - Tomi Ade
Tess is a senior writer for What’s On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com She's been writing about TV for over 25 years and worked on some of the UK’s biggest and best-selling publications including the Daily Mirror where she was assistant editor on the weekend TV magazine, The Look, and Closer magazine where she was TV editor. She has freelanced for a whole range of websites and publications including We Love TV, The Sun’s TV Mag, Woman, Woman’s Own, Fabulous, Good Living, Prima and Woman and Home.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.