Hollyoaks spoilers: Joel Dexter makes SHOCK decision!

Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) makes a SHOCKING decision in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

The drama begins when tonight’s episode starts with a voiceover from newcomer Eric Foster (Angus Castle -Doughty).

Meanwhile, a harsh warning from Joel for Eric to stay away from Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) triggers him to start making amends.

Is Eric going to rethink what he wants out of life?

Eric (right) has developed strong feelings for Cleo McQueeen (left). (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Worried about Eric’s recent behaviour, his sister Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) decides to rent the McQueen's caravan on Eric’s behalf so he can have his own space.

Joel’s guilt forces him to act impulsively again and he makes a shocking decision about rekindling his relationship with Cleo.

Cleo and Joel have grown close again recently. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, after recent events parents, Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power) and his wife Honour (Vera Chok) come to the realisation that they have to make some tough decisions about their daughter Serena’s (Emma Lau) future.

Dave and Honour Chen-Williams (above) have some tough decisions to make about Serena. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, as Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) and Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) help Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) pack up orders, the girls imply Maxine’s life with her partner Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) will never be settled.

Unnerved and unsettled, Maxine takes their words to heart and starts thinking about her next step with Warren.

Will she decide to stick with him?

Plus, Grace Black (Tamara Wall) makes a heartfelt admission to her other-half, Saul Reeves (Chris Charles).

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm