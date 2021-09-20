‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Juliet Nightingale demands answers

Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) wants answers from her girlfriend Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm, (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Juliet has become convinced that Peri is having an affair following her secretive behaviour and the string of gifts she has recently been receiving from a mystery sender.

Juliet confronts Peri but after having it out, the two girls decide they need to trust each other.

Juliet finally realises that Peri might have a stalker!

Stalker Timmy Simmons has been watching Peri's every move. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

At the hospital, Peri’s secret stalker, Timmy Simmons (Sam Tutty) uses his injured hand as an excuse to see nurse Peri.

However a suspicious Juliet is watching from afar and storms in to accuse Timmy of being Peri’s stalker.

Later on Timmy tries to cover his tracks.

However in the heat of the moment, and feeling under intense pressure, he ends up pushing Juliet down a flight of stairs! How badly injured is Juliet?

Goldie McQueen has no idea her son is planning to move to the other side of the world. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) prepares to tell his mum Goldie (Chelsee Healey) the truth about him and his fiancée, Olivia (Emily Burnett) moving to New Zealand.

However Goldie won’t let her son get a word in edgeways and Prince lets her believe that he just wants her to make more effort with Olivia.

Goldie decides to plan a girls’ weekend away so she can get to know Olivia better.

However it’s not long before Olivia blurts out the truth about her and Prince planning to move to the other side of the world.

Prince McQueen hasn't been very honest with his mum Goldie. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, two of Hollyoaks ex-lovers, try to become friends. However, it seems that things might be too raw between them right now, and it’s too early to move forwards with a friendship.

