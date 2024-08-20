Hollyoaks spoilers: LOCKED UP! Warren Fox gets a visit in prison!

Warren Fox has an unexpected prison visitor in Hollyoaks.

Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) is angry that his son Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) hasn’t even bothered coming to see him in prison so far.

Will Joel relent in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings)?

The day begins with Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe), who has recently given birth to twins, telling Joel that Warren is annoyed he hasn’t been in.

Unbeknownst to Warren, Joel has been on a downward spiral recently and is back taking hard drugs again.

His oblivious wife, Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter), mentions that Joel will be drug-tested on his return to work at the fire service which immediately puts him into a spin.

Warren pictured with his son Joel before he was arrested in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Later on, Mercedes, with Joel finally in tow, goes to visit Warren in prison.

Warren tells the two of them that he has been set up and he's on a mission to find out who's to blame for putting him behind bars.

However his mood darkens when he can immediately tell that Joel is using drugs again.

When left alone with Mercy he begs her to help his son get clean.

Meanwhile Joel asks Mercedes to help him cheat his drug test.

Cleo's family have tried to protect her from Abe but Abe has manipulated the situation. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, it’s the morning after Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) has been abused once again by her boyfriend, Abe Fielding (Tyler Conti).

Cleo is disturbed when she finds Abe acting as though absolutely nothing has happened.

He suggests they both spend the day together but a dismayed Cleo shows him the bruises he has inflicted on her.

Later at Casa McQueen Abe tells Cleo he has anger issues and begs for her to take him back.

Abe appears to have wheedled his way back in but privately she confides in John-Paul McQueen (James Sutton), telling him she needs his help to escape Abe’s ongoing abuse.

Cleo tells John-Paul (above) that she needs his help to escape from Abe in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan) is trying to get her dad Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) back together with his husband James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan).

James, who was discovered next to a stash of painkillers, is touched that Leah is concerned about him. He reassures her that the pills were just for a headache and he’s not thinking of doing anything silly.

Leah assures her dad Ste that James isn’t going anywhere soon and it looks like she could be on the verge of getting the two of them back together.

However…maybe James isn’t quite on the same page as Ste!

Ste is rocked when he gets some BAD NEWS!

Is he about to have his world shattered?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on E4 at 7pm

Stream the episode earlier on Channel 4

Or stream the episodes first on All4